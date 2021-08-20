Open Menu

Maddd Joy: Madruga, Weiss file plan for DoBro tower

Joint venture of Maddd Equities, Joy Construction in the works since 2018

New York /
Aug.August 20, 2021 06:46 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Maddd Equities's Jorge Madruga and Joy Construction's Eli Weiss with renderings of the project (Aufgang Architects, Getty, LinkedIn via Weiss)

Maddd Equities’s Jorge Madruga and Joy Construction’s Eli Weiss with renderings of the project (Aufgang Architects, Getty, LinkedIn via Weiss)

DoBro can expect mo’ housing – a lot mo’.

Maddd Equities and Joy Construction plan to build a massive mixed-use building at 202 Tillary Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

The structure will have 465 apartments and span 436,600 square feet, according to records filed Thursday with the Department of Buildings, and cost $132 million to construct, a separate filing indicated. It will include 4,000 square feet of retail space and 40 or 50 parking spaces.

Read more

The project will make use of 90,000 square feet of air rights the developers purchased from nearby Ingersoll Houses, a NYCHA development, and from a 6,000-square-foot lot on Myrtle Avenue. Aufgang is the architect of record.

Lender Libremax Capital provided $22 million toward the purchase of the development rights in a mezzanine loan, Real Estate Weekly reported.

Jorge Madruga’s Maddd Equities and Eli Weiss’ Joy Construction bought the 19,500-square-foot parcel for the building in 2018 for $30 million, financed by senior lender Natixis and mezzanine lender Libremax.

A 115,000-square-foot warehouse operated by American Self Storage occupies the site. No demolition permits have been recorded. The address is also known as 67 Prince Street.

Because the site was rezoned, the project must abide by the city’s mandatory inclusionary housing policy. A quarter of its units will be permanently affordable to tenants earning up to 60 percent of the area median income.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingAir RightsDowntown BrooklynNYCHA

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    A rendering of the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center with Breaking Ground CEO Brenda Rosen, Almat principal Donald Matheson and Douglaston Development chairman Jeffrey Levine (Photos via LinkedIn, ESD, Breaking Ground, Douglaston Development)
    $400M affordable housing project approved in East Flatbush
    $400M affordable housing project approved in East Flatbush
    Developer Jonathan Rose Maps a Bold Future for New York City
    WATCH: How to plan the New York City of 2050
    WATCH: How to plan the New York City of 2050
    Brookfield Properties CEO Brian Kingston and New York City’s Housing Commissioner Louise Carroll (Brookfield, NYC Housing Preservation & Development)
    Brookfield suit aims to crack the code of 421a
    Brookfield suit aims to crack the code of 421a
    RiseBoro's Scott Short and Slate Property Group's John Valladares with 326 Rockaway Avenue (Google Maps)
    Slate JV plans affordable housing complex in Brownsville
    Slate JV plans affordable housing complex in Brownsville
    Parkway Hospital in Forest Hills, Top Rock Holdings' Uri Mermelstein, Joseph Yushuvayev and SYU Properties' Josif Elishayev (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Parkway Hospital’s redevelopment plan has a pulse
    Parkway Hospital’s redevelopment plan has a pulse
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai and renderings of the project (Getty, Google)
    Google gets go-ahead to build mega-campus
    Google gets go-ahead to build mega-campus
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.