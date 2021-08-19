Bagel Boss is expanding its reach across the Hudson River with its first shop in New Jersey.

The bakery, which has 15 locations in New York, announced plans to open its 16th in Teaneck, according to Newsday. Perhaps they will find out whether the secret to the perfect New York bagel really is the water.

Founded in 1975 in Hicksville, Bagel Boss also recently opened two corporate-owned shops in Manhattan.

CEO Andrew Hazen said that business has slowed in the city, but accelerated at its suburban location and through online sales.

He and Adam Rosner, whose family started the company, thought it was a good time to expand.

“We’re from New York … We believe in New York City,” Hazen said. “Obviously, we got favorable leases going into this when we did.”

