Revolutionary War soldier Lt. Colonel John Hulbert built his Sag Harbor home a few years after the U.S. gained its independence from England.

Now, that property at 241 Main Street and its connection to the past, has hit the market for $11.5 million, according to the New York Post.

William Richmond-Watson, who leads the Watson & Company creative agency, is listed as the seller. He purchased the home in 2013 for $1.75 million. Richmond-Watson claimed the home was falling apart at the time of purchase and he worked to renovate it and make it more livable for single-family use, after it had been divided into multiple units.

Built between 1780 and 1790, the home is a mix of 18th century construction with more modern updates. The main house is 4,000 square feet with a wraparound covered porch. The property includes a 40-foot pool, a hot tub and an outdoor fireplace. Had Hulbert been around today, he would likely only be familiar with the third addition.

The compound is on about two-thirds of an acre and includes a one-bedroom, 1,000-square-foot guest house.

As for the history behind the original owner, a plaque outside the home says Hulbert led a militia that “designed and carried the first stars and stripes as their official flag during the Revolutionary War” — he may have even created the flag. Hulbert served in the 3rd New York Regiment during the war.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner