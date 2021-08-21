Open Menu

DIYers are no longer racing for hammer and nail

Home Depot’s disappointing Q2 following pandemic boost may signal end to home improvement boom

National Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 21, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)

(Getty)

Maybe all those do-it-yourselfers completed all their projects around the house.

Home Depot’s same-store U.S. sales fell short of estimates in the second quarter, according to Reuters. It’s a notable decline from the company’s huge pandemic-fueled 2020.

Same store sales did rise, but just 3.4 percent in the second quarter compared to Q1. That was the smallest increase in two years, and well below analysts’ estimates of 4.9 percent.

Share prices for the nation’s largest home improvement retailer fell by as much as 5.5 percent earlier this week. Still, the company’s earnings per share of $4.53 bested estimates of $4.44. Net sales were also up 8.1 percent to $41.12 billion.

Cut off from leisure activities and forced to spend more time at home, Americans last year flocked to Home Depot to embark on DIY projects.

Despite the Delta variant’s surge, leisure activities have picked up and venues have reopened, factors that could account for the retailer’s underwhelming performance last quarter.

About half of lumber dealers and manufacturers — many of them who experienced shortages for much of the pandemic — recently reported surpluses.

Home Depot CFO Richard McPhail did say that sales in the first weeks of August were comparable to the second quarter. Regarding the Delta variant, McPhail added the company doesn’t “see anything that we would point to and say that’s the impact.”

[Reuters] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionCoronavirusRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The contractor was arrested for allegedly posing as a woman-owned business (Getty, Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Contractor arrested for falsifying bids on public works projects
    Contractor arrested for falsifying bids on public works projects
    One man, two companies, three bankruptcies
    One man, three bankruptcies: Verrino Construction files for Chapter 7
    One man, three bankruptcies: Verrino Construction files for Chapter 7
    Housing starts dropped 7 percent in July amid high home prices and material costs, failing to meet analysts’ expectations. (iStock)
    Housing starts drop 7 percent in July, falling short of expectations
    Housing starts drop 7 percent in July, falling short of expectations
    Judge Michael Hanzman and the site at 8777 Collins Avenue (Miami-Dade Circuit Court, Getty)
    Judge overseeing Surfside collapse litigation chastises town over proposed downzoning
    Judge overseeing Surfside collapse litigation chastises town over proposed downzoning
    B6 Real Estate Advisors' Zach Redding, Dylan Kane and 587 Fifth Avenue (B6)
    A $36M Midtown listing tests Fifth Avenue’s comeback
    A $36M Midtown listing tests Fifth Avenue’s comeback
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    Agora CEO Maria Rioumine (Agora, iStock)
    Construction tech startup Agora raises $33M in Series B
    Construction tech startup Agora raises $33M in Series B
    High hopes for timber: Wood towers gain favor in US
    High hopes for timber: Wood towers gain favor in US
    High hopes for timber: Wood towers gain favor in US
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.