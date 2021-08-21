Want to live at the White House but don’t fancy all the handshaking and speechmaking? There is a house for you in McLean, Virginia.

A 1995-built replica of the original hit the market for $2.7 million, according to Mansion Global. The mansion’s address, 1111 Towlston Road, is no 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue though it does have a certain charm.

At around 14,000 square feet, the three-story home is significantly smaller than its 55,000-square-foot counterpart in Washington.

The three-story home mirrors President Biden’s official residence — at least its facade — which has a neoclassical design. The white marble and white-walled interiors deviate from the real White House’s interiors, although there is an oval office with a balcony.

The home has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The first floor features 11-foot tall ceilings, a large eat-in kitchen, library and one bedroom. The rest of the bedrooms are upstairs.

There is also a sauna, five fireplaces and a three-car garage. The property totals about 1.6 acres and includes a gated entrance.

Owned by U.S. Bank, it’s not even the only home in McLean with a distinctly White House-derived design. A 12,500-square-foot home built in 1989 sold at auction in 2016, according to the report.

[MG] — Dennis Lynch