Open Menu

Texas broker pleads guilty to misdemeanor for involvement in Capitol riot

Jenna Ryan, who documented the event on social media then asked Trump for a pardon, could face up to 6 months

National Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 22, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Texas broker pleads guilty to misdemeanor for involvement in Capitol riot

Jenna Ryan and a screen capture from the FBI’s Statement of Facts (DFW Real Estate, US Magistrate Judge)

A Texas real estate broker who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and documented it on social media pleaded guilty on Thursday to a misdemeanor charge for her involvement in the riot.

Jenna Ryan agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damages to the Capitol during the attack, according to CNN.

The Justice Department has cut similar deals with other nonviolent participants in the attempted insurrection. Ryan could face up to six months in prison, but a maximum sentence is unlikely.

The 51-year-old owner of Frisco-based First Place Real Estate was initially unapologetic about her conduct, telling a Dallas TV station in January that she was simply following then-President Trump’s instructions and “displaying her patriotism.”

Ryan also posted a photo of herself in front of a broken window at the Capitol building with the caption “and if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next…”

By February, she appeared to have some regrets, telling the Washington Post that she “bought into the lie” and calling the situation “embarrassing.”

But a month later in March, she remained defiant, denying wrongdoing and tweeting that she was “definitely not going to jail.”

“Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail… I did nothing wrong,” she wrote.

Ryan is one of around 575 people that the Justice Department charged with crimes related to the January 6 riot. She is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

[CNN] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Donald TrumpPoliticsTexas

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (Getty)
    Landlord group asks NJ Supreme Court to reverse security deposit ruling
    Landlord group asks NJ Supreme Court to reverse security deposit ruling
    GFPRE Chairman Jeffrey Gural and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty)
    Jeff Gural: Cuomo ran “criminal operation” as governor
    Jeff Gural: Cuomo ran “criminal operation” as governor
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty)
    Advocates call on Cuomo to sign fair housing bills before vacating office
    Advocates call on Cuomo to sign fair housing bills before vacating office
    Inside the fight over New York’s foreclosure laws
    Inside the fight over New York’s foreclosure laws
    Inside the fight over New York’s foreclosure laws
    Sen. Mike Lee, Zillow CEO Richard Barton and Sen. Ken Buck (Getty, JD Lasica via Flickr)
    FTC probing Zillow’s ShowingTime acquisition after lawmakers raise red flags
    FTC probing Zillow’s ShowingTime acquisition after lawmakers raise red flags
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.