Open Menu

200-unit luxury senior housing complex coming to Bergen County office park

Pending zoning approval, Reuten Associates and Metropolis Property Group expect to complete Closter, NJ project by 2023

Tri-State /
Aug.August 23, 2021 01:55 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
MPG managing partner James Ashley Johnston and Reuten Associates managing partner Mike Reuten with a rendering of 231 and 239 Herbert Avenue in Closter, NJ (MPG, Reuten Associates)

MPG managing partner James Ashley Johnston and Reuten Associates managing partner Mike Reuten with a rendering of 231 and 239 Herbert Avenue in Closter, NJ (MPG, Reuten Associates)

A nearly 200-unit luxury senior housing community is coming to Bergen County.

Reuten Associates and developer Metropolis Property Group announced plans for the 195-unit facility in Closter, New Jersey, which will be called The Residences at Reuten Park.

The proposed complex will replace post-war manufacturing buildings at Reuten Corporate Park, a more than 200,000-square-foot office and warehouse park owned by the Reuten family since 1945.

The developers did not reveal the expected cost of the project, which is still pending approval from the Closter Zoning Board of Adjustments.

The community will be located on a six-acre property at 231 and 239 Herbert Avenue. The developers expect construction to take 14 to 16 months.

The luxury development is being designed for independent living, as well as assisting living and memory care. All-inclusive rental options will include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Amenities will include private outdoor spaces, a fountain, an outdoor dining courtyard, a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, a spa/salon, a fitness center, a cinema, a game room and walking trails.

The developers cited an unmet need in the area for senior housing as the impetus behind the community, which will be located about 10 miles north of the George Washington Bridge.

“Often times, seniors like me have to move outside of their communities because of the lack of senior housing options,” said Reuten Associates co-owner Pat Reuten. “This new development will be a wonderful way to allow seniors to stay close to their families in Closter while still giving them the opportunity to embrace their independence.”

Senior living facilities closer to urban centers are the subject of growing interest from developers and investors. In July, Brookfield Asset Management spent $31 million for a senior living facility in Brooklyn. Later that month, Brookfield was confirmed as the buyer behind the $664 million Sunrise Senior Living deal.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    New JerseyResidential Real Estatesenior housing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Single-family homes, co-ops, condominiums and townhouses saw sales rise by 2 percent from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of about 6 million. (iStock)
    Existing home sales rose for second month straight
    Existing home sales rose for second month straight
    From left: JPMorganChase CEO Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman (Getty)
    Demand for private-label mortgages on the rise
    Demand for private-label mortgages on the rise
    President Joe Biden and Justice Brett Kavanaugh (Getty, iStock)
    Eviction ban heads back to Supreme Court
    Eviction ban heads back to Supreme Court
    Why affordable apartments are so hard to build
    Why affordable apartments are so hard to build
    Why affordable apartments are so hard to build
    With evictions on the way, New York City Marshals are ready to begin their own post-pandemic economic recovery. (iStock)
    Back in business: City marshals prep for wave of eviction orders
    Back in business: City marshals prep for wave of eviction orders
    Park Vista Apartment Homes is one of the four apartments in the deal (Rosewood Realty)
    Sun Equity pays $100M for San Antonio apartment portfolio
    Sun Equity pays $100M for San Antonio apartment portfolio
    Zillow Group general manager Caroline Burton (Zillow, iStock)
    StreetEasy to hike rental listing fees back to $6 per day on Sept. 1
    StreetEasy to hike rental listing fees back to $6 per day on Sept. 1
    New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (Getty)
    Landlord group asks NJ Supreme Court to reverse security deposit ruling
    Landlord group asks NJ Supreme Court to reverse security deposit ruling
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.