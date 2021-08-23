Open Menu

To vax or not to vax: group sues de Blasio over Key to NYC

City mandate for proof of vaccination for indoor activities challenged in court

New York /
Aug.August 23, 2021 04:14 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
To vax or not to vax: group sues de Blasio over Key to NYC

Bill de Blasio (Wikipedia)

A group of individuals including right-wing political candidates have filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio, claiming that his requirement that customers show their vaccine cards in order to partake in indoor activities is unjust and discriminatory.

The plaintiffs vary from restaurant owners who claim to have lost business, to customers who don’t want anyone aside from their doctors to know about their vaccination status.

Under the executive order — known as the Key to NYC — guests who want to participate in indoor dining, gym workouts or similar indoor activities must show proof of at least one dose of a vaccine. Workers at such locations must also be vaccinated.

The lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court, claims that de Blasio fails to make accommodations for those who are unable to be vaccinated and that the law itself is arbitrary and beyond his power.

The plaintiffs include mayoral candidate William Pepitone, Public Advocate candidate Anthony Herbert, congressional candidate Tina Forte and Staten Island Borough President candidate Leticia Remauro.

Pepitone, a retired police officer, is running for mayor on the Conservative Party ticket, and Herbert is on the Conservative line for Public Advocate, having lost his Democratic primary challenge to incumbent Jumaane Williams.

Throggs Neck native Forte is running under the GOP banner to challenge Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14th congressional district. Forte attended the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, and according to a report in Politico, was photographed “wearing what appears to be black body armor” and doing a “white power hand gesture.”

Remauro lost the Republican nomination to former Congressman Vito Fossella by 300 votes, but will appear on the November ballot on the Conservative line. She had made headlines earlier this year after a video went viral of her saying “Heil Hitler” at a January protest against the city’s Covid restrictions. Remauro later apologized for what she called “a very bad analogy.”

Last week, the Mayor faced a similar lawsuit from a less colorful group of restaurants and fitness venues.

A representative from the Mayor’s office declined to provide comment on the new lawsuit, but pointed The Real Deal to the mayor’s comments, made last week, in response to the first lawsuit.

“I’ve had the conversation with the law department, tremendous confidence that we’re in a very strong legal position,” de Blasio said during a press conference August 18. “We’re in a global pandemic still. The decisions that have been taken, have been taken with the leadership of our health officials who have been fighting this battle from the beginning.”

The lawyer on behalf of the plaintiffs did not respond to requests for comment.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bill de BlasioNYC RestaurantsReal Estate LawsuitsRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (Getty)
    Landlord group asks NJ Supreme Court to reverse security deposit ruling
    Landlord group asks NJ Supreme Court to reverse security deposit ruling
    JDS founder Michael Stern and US Crane & Rigging LLC Owner Thomas Auringer with the complaint and 111 W. 57th Street (Supreme Court of New York, 111 W 57, Facebook via Auringer)
    Michael Stern’s JDS sues crane company at 111 West 57th Street for $50M
    Michael Stern’s JDS sues crane company at 111 West 57th Street for $50M
    HFZ's Ziel Feldman and Nir Meir
    Ziel Feldman calls Nir Meir a ‘sociopath,’ compares XI lender to mobsters
    Ziel Feldman calls Nir Meir a ‘sociopath,’ compares XI lender to mobsters
    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Getty, iStock)
    After helping kill off department stores, Amazon plans to open its own
    After helping kill off department stores, Amazon plans to open its own
    470 Broadway and Thor Equities' Joe Sitt (Thor Equities)
    Valuation of Thor Equities’ 470 Broadway slashed
    Valuation of Thor Equities’ 470 Broadway slashed
    Judge Michael Hanzman and the site at 8777 Collins Avenue (Miami-Dade Circuit Court, Getty)
    Judge overseeing Surfside collapse litigation chastises town over proposed downzoning
    Judge overseeing Surfside collapse litigation chastises town over proposed downzoning
    Battle of the baddies: Maverick tries to foreclose on Steve Croman buildings
    Battle of the baddies: Maverick tries to foreclose on Steve Croman buildings
    Battle of the baddies: Maverick tries to foreclose on Steve Croman buildings
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.