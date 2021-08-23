Open Menu

Two-family, 10-bedroom townhouse was one of Brooklyn’s top contracts last week

Brooklyn Heights home last asked $7.25M

New York /
Aug.August 23, 2021 02:45 PM
By Cordilia James
143 Willow Street (Google Maps, Corcoran)

Two townhouses topped Brooklyn’s luxury contracts last week, but only one of them had bedrooms in the double digits.

A five-story two-family townhouse in Brooklyn Heights went into contract last week with a last asking price of $7.25 million, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The 25-foot wide home at 143 Willow Street has 10 bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It has 13-foot ceilings and a backyard garden 50 feet deep.

The home was one of 25 contracts worth $2 million or more that were signed in Brooklyn from Aug. 16-22. Thirteen of those deals were condominiums and 12 were townhouses. Combined, their asking prices totaled $81.8 million.

The median asking price of those homes was $2.7 million — same as the previous week — and the average price per square foot was $1,376.

But the most expensive property going into contract last week was a single-family Brooklyn Heights home that was last asking $7.6 million. The 4,265-square-foot townhouse at 13 Pineapple Street has seven bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a media room and a garden that’s 50-feet wide.

Homes spent an average of 205 days on the market and received an average discount of 2 percent.

Read more




    Tags
    brooklyncompassLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estate

