120-acre parcel in Rockland County asks $10.5M

Seller Byron-Hill Homebuilders is marketing two-dozen 5-acre plots to a single buyer

Tri-State /
Aug.August 24, 2021 08:00 AM
By Sasha Jones
The 120-acre parcel (Rand Commercial)

In the private gated community of Pierson Lakes, developer Byron-Hill Homebuilders is selling a 120-acre wooded and lakeside parcel for $10.5 million.

The Rockland County parcel, 29 miles outside New York City, hosts 24 fully approved, five-acre custom home sites with an average purchase price per lot of $437,500.

“The partners have just teed up phase two for a fresh development approach to this,” said Paul Adler, chief strategy officer at Rand Commercial, the broker for the site.

The 1,000-acre development is set to have 74 homes upon completion, including 25 already built as part of the project’s phase one. The land is surrounded by state parks Sterling Forest and Harriman State Park. The property ranges in altitude from 300 feet to 1,000 feet above sea level.

“The home sites are beautifully laid out, and the road is built with buried electrical lines in place. The sites are literally shovel ready,” Samuel Adler, a salesperson with Rand Commercial, said in a statement.

The property sits on land previously owned by the Pierson-Mapes family for more than two centuries.

    DevelopmentResidential Real EstateRockland County

