AvantStay launches brokerage arm

Rental company will hire 200 agents

Aug.August 24, 2021 11:30 AM
By Sasha Jones
AvantStay CEO Sean Breuner (AvantStay, iStock)

In a move that goes beyond rentals, AvantStay has launched its brokerage arm.

The short-term rental company, which now has over 600 homes throughout the U.S., announced that it will hire real estate agents to assist customers with finding secondary homes. Those homes may then be managed by AvantStay.

To do so, AvantStay will be hiring its own real estate agents, as well as partnering with local brokerages. The company plans to hire 200 agents over the next 12 months.

“A lot of our customers and new folks that have been introduced to AvantStay have said ‘I’d really like to own a vacation home,’” AvantStay Founder and CEO Sean Breuner said.

The company has grown dramatically in the past few years, increasing from 60 properties in 2018. Most of its properties are in the Midwest and West. In addition to managing rentals, AvantStay offers interior design and home maintenance.

Breuner added that demand has been expanded by the pandemic, as remote work has presented guests with more opportunities to travel.

“The pandemic was certainly an interesting and challenging environment, but it also created certain tailwinds in the industry to further accelerate the demand for this type of experience,” Breuner said.

    AirbnbHotel MarketResidential Real Estate

