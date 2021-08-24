Ex-tenant sues Big Apple Management over Airbnb dispute
TRD is thrilled to announce that our real estate coverage is expanding to a fifth market: San Francisco. Gone are the days of hitchhiking hippies hiding their stash from the cops. Today, cable cars run alongside chartered Google buses and boutique dispensaries are scattered like Starbucks locations throughout the Financial District. But the Bay Area is so much more than just tech and counterculture.
Check out some of our most recent coverage and plug into SF real estate with us for even more.
- Scrappy startups of the 90s may have gotten their start in garages, but the Bay Area of today has real offices — and even more on the way, like this shuttered movie theater, slated for redevelopment with a $56.2 million construction loan.
- To the envy of debt-saddled millennials across the nation, Gen Z is jumpstarting the SF rental market. New York just surpassed San Francisco as the most expensive city for renters and the Zoomers have caught on, taking advantage of the city’s lowered rent and vacancies.
- Over the bridge and through the rainbow tunnel, aging rockstars are peacing out of Marin County – First Metallica’s Lars Ulrich in May and now Carlos Santana, whose Tiburon home just hit the market for $5.8 million.
