Ditch the suit and grab a hoodie – it’s colder than you think.

TRD is thrilled to announce that our real estate coverage is expanding to a fifth market: San Francisco. Gone are the days of hitchhiking hippies hiding their stash from the cops. Today, cable cars run alongside chartered Google buses and boutique dispensaries are scattered like Starbucks locations throughout the Financial District. But the Bay Area is so much more than just tech and counterculture.

Check out some of our most recent coverage and plug into SF real estate with us for even more.