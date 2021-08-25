Open Menu

Canadian PM Trudeau pledges two-year ban on foreign home buyers

“You shouldn’t lose a bidding war on your home to speculators," leader says on campaign trail

National /
Aug.August 25, 2021 09:06 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (Getty, iStock)

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (Getty, iStock)

Canada’s soaring housing market has left some domestic buyers priced out, leading the country’s prime minister to make a radical pledge on the campaign trail: a temporary ban on foreign home buyers.

Justin Trudeau, the Liberal Party head who is running for re-election, proposed the two-year ban as a means to boost housing affordability for Canadians.

“You shouldn’t lose a bidding war on your home to speculators. It’s time for things to change,” Trudeau said at a campaign event in Hamilton, Ontario, according to Bloomberg. “No more foreign wealth being parked in homes that people should be living in.”

Non-resident buyers from China and Hong Kong have been active in the market, particularly in Vancouver, and the average cost of a home in Canada in July was $529,840, up 16 percent year-over-year.

Additionally, Trudeau’s Liberal Party is proposing a ban on blind bidding, calling for tax-free savings accounts for first-time buyers and requesting more oversight of the real estate industry to combat money laundering.

Trudeau certainly isn’t alone in calling out foreign buyers from the bully pulpit. Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservatives, is also proposing a ban on foreign home buyers for at least two years, as well as the refurbishing of 15 percent of federal buildings for housing.

The New Democratic Party, Canada’s third major political party. doesn’t call for a ban on foreign buyers, but is proposing a 20 percent tax on homes bought by foreigners or non-permanent residents.

According to Reuters, support for Liberals in the polls is slipping, down to just 33 percent in the most recent poll. The election is set for September 20.

Many other major housing markets, including New York, have grappled with the issue of absentee foreign buyers. The New York real estate industry has perennially battled calls for a pied-à-terre tax, warning that it would hobble the city’s housing market and hurt overall tax revenues.

Read more

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    canadaHousing MarketPoliticsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Toll Brothers CEO Doug Yearley and Equity Chairman Sam Zell (Twitter/Toll Brothers, Getty)
    Equity, Toll Brothers partner on apartments for $1.9B
    Equity, Toll Brothers partner on apartments for $1.9B
    370,000 restaurant owners filed applications for relief, but less than one-third were approved before funding ran dry. (iStock)
    Restaurants plead for more relief as Delta variant keeps diners away
    Restaurants plead for more relief as Delta variant keeps diners away
    New homes sales rise, but still far below last year’s pace
    New homes sales rise; still lag last year’s pace
    New homes sales rise; still lag last year’s pace
    Introducing The Real Deal San Francisco
    Introducing The Real Deal San Francisco
    Introducing The Real Deal San Francisco
    416 East 73rd Street (Google Maps)
    Ex-tenant sues Big Apple Management over Airbnb dispute
    Ex-tenant sues Big Apple Management over Airbnb dispute
    AvantStay CEO Sean Breuner (AvantStay, iStock)
    AvantStay launches brokerage arm
    AvantStay launches brokerage arm
    The 120-acre parcel (Rand Commercial)
    120-acre parcel in Rockland County asks $10.5M
    120-acre parcel in Rockland County asks $10.5M
    Joy Construction principal Eli Weiss,  375 West 207th Street in Inwood and Maddd Equities CEO Jorge Madruga (Getty, Maddd Equities)
    Maddd Equities receives approval for 611-unit Inwood affordable housing project
    Maddd Equities receives approval for 611-unit Inwood affordable housing project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.