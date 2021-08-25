Open Menu

Manhattan luxury contracts dip, but units move at Hudson Yards, 53W53

Buyers inked just 24 contracts last week for Manhattan homes asking over $4M

New York /
Aug.August 25, 2021 06:19 PM
By Erin Hudson
15 Hudson Yards and 53 West 53 Street (Hudson Yards, 53W53)

Manhattan’s luxury market took a summer vacation last week.

Buyers and sellers inked just 24 contracts for homes asking more than $4 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly luxury contract report. It marks just the third week since February that there were less than 30 such contracts signed.

Donna Olshan, the report’s author, said the dip is “typical” of summer and doesn’t indicate waning strength of the luxury market. On the contrary, 2021 is on track to one of the best years on the books for Manhattan’s luxury market, she said.

“The consumers and barkers have to take a breather at some points,” said Olshan.

Of the 24 contracts, 18 were for condos compared to five for co-ops and one for a townhouse. Eleven of the condos were sold by developers, a sign that they’re looking to move inventory, according to Olshan.

The most expensive contract was for a three-bedroom unit at 53 West 53rd Street that was last asking $14 million. It was first listed on floor plans seeking $15.6 million. The 3,251-square-foot unit has a 40-foot living room and a 32-foot master bedroom.

The second priciest contract was for a four-bedroom condo at 15 Hudson Yards. The nearly 3,000-square-foot unit faces southwest and was last asking just over $12 million.

This summer has seen a number of units at Hudson Yards find buyers. Since July 1, there have been 12 contracts inked at Related Companies’ megaproject: nine at 15 Hudson Yards and three at 35 Hudson Yards. Of those deals, just one was a resale, while Related sold the rest.




