Open Menu

NYC newcomer Grubb Properties plans 317 units in LIC

Charlotte-based developer closed on $75 million funding found in June

New York /
Aug.August 25, 2021 02:21 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
NYC newcomer Grubb Properties plans 317 units in LIC

Clay Grubb of Grubb Properties; 41-34 27th Street (Clay Grubb, Google Maps)

A North Carolina development firm thinks now is the time to break into New York City’s housing market.

Grubb Properties filed plans Tuesday to build a 290,000-square-foot, mixed-use building at 41-34 27th Street in Long Island City.

The Charlotte-based developer went into contract in March to acquire the property, also known as 25-01 Queens Plaza North, and an adjacent lot from Vasiliki Falidas of Estia Realty LLC.

The 17-story building would devote approximately 230,000 square feet to residences, yielding 317 units, and 9,000 square feet to retail space.

Frank Fusaro of Handel Architects is the architect of record. Demolition permits for the two-story building on the site, near the Queensboro Plaza subway station, were filed in May.

The plans focus on what Grubb calls “essential housing” — as opposed to luxury development — for Millennials and Gen Z, who the company says face a sustained shortage of affordable housing nationwide.

Read more

Grubb announced in June it had closed a $75 million round of funding toward its goal of $400 million to invest in multifamily real estate. “Addressing the severe shortage of essential housing is not only a compelling investment opportunity, it’s also a moral imperative,” said Clay Grubb, CEO of Grubb Properties, as part of the announcement.

The CEO’s father, Robert Grubb, in 1963 incorporated a homebuilding business that became Grubb Properties.

Construction of a large residential building on the site would require a rezoning, meaning at least 25 percent of units would be permanently affordable under the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing policy.

Long Island City in recent years has been a hotspot for builders of all varieties.

Three blocks from Grubb’s site, the firm Dynamic Star has requested a zoning change to permit 216,000-square-foot of commercial development at 23-10 Queens Plaza South. BLDG filed plans to build an 818-unit building at 42-02 Orchard Street, along Jackson Avenue.

Werwaiss Properties is planning a 230,000 square-foot, mixed-use building at 23-02 42nd Road with 240 residential units and 10,000 square feet of commercial space. Ascent Development is constructing a 130-unit condo building at 45-30 Pearson Street after four years of putting together an assemblage there.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingDevelopmentlong island cityMultifamily

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    126 East 57th Street and Rotem Rosen of MRR Capital (Google Maps)
    Rotem Rosen plans 28-story Billionaires’ Row condo building
    Rotem Rosen plans 28-story Billionaires’ Row condo building
    Toll Brothers CEO Doug Yearley and Equity Chairman Sam Zell (Twitter/Toll Brothers, Getty)
    Equity, Toll Brothers partner on apartments for $1.9B
    Equity, Toll Brothers partner on apartments for $1.9B
    The 120-acre parcel (Rand Commercial)
    120-acre parcel in Rockland County asks $10.5M
    120-acre parcel in Rockland County asks $10.5M
    Joy Construction principal Eli Weiss,  375 West 207th Street in Inwood and Maddd Equities CEO Jorge Madruga (Getty, Maddd Equities)
    Maddd Equities receives approval for 611-unit Inwood affordable housing project
    Maddd Equities receives approval for 611-unit Inwood affordable housing project
     440 Hamilton Avenue in White Plains and Rose Associates CEO Amy Rose (Perkins Eastman, Rose Associates)
    Rose Associates lands $182M loan for White Plains multifamily project
    Rose Associates lands $182M loan for White Plains multifamily project
    Why affordable apartments are so hard to build
    Why affordable apartments are so hard to build
    Why affordable apartments are so hard to build
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.