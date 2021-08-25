Open Menu

Related scores $258M Blackstone loan for luxury Tribeca apartment building

Developer to refurbish Truffles Tribeca as Manhattan’s rental market rebounds

New York /
Aug.August 25, 2021 04:44 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
34 Desbrosses Street and Related CEO Jeff Blau (StreetEasy, Getty)

34 Desbrosses Street and Related CEO Jeff Blau (StreetEasy, Getty)

Truffles Tribeca is due for a new sugary coating, with Related planning to refurbish the luxury apartment building overlooking the Hudson River at 34 Desbrosses Street.

The Stephen Ross-led developer landed a $258 million construction loan from Blackstone for the project, the Financial Times reported. Related will work on updating both the interior and exterior of the 291-unit building, which has already been emptied ahead of a gut renovation.

While New York City’s luxury market has struggled through the summer, rents appear to be rebounding. Over 7,500 new leases were signed in Manhattan in July, an all-time record for the month, as discounts slowed and listings tumbled.

Truffles Tribeca is blocks away from two major office projects, a $1 billion Google campus scheduled to open in 2022 and a new headquarters for Disney, scheduled to open in 2023.

Related Fund Management, an investment platform of Related, purchased the building for $260 million purchase from the Jack Parker Corporation in early 2019. The building opened in 2009 and has a 421a tax abatement due to expire this year.

Read more

[FT] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentLuxury Real EstateNYC Rental MarketRelated CompaniesResidential Real Estatetribeca

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Related's Jamar Adams and Steve Ross with 14-06 Gateway Boulevard (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Nestio's Caren Maio (Credit: Emily Assiran)
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    (Credit: iStock)
    What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law
    What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law
    (Getty)
    Westchester ponders right-to-counsel for tenants
    Westchester ponders right-to-counsel for tenants
    Indulge your extravagant home fantasies with TRD’s Select Spaces
    Indulge your extravagant home fantasies with TRD’s Select Spaces
    Indulge your extravagant home fantasies with TRD’s Select Spaces
    NYC newcomer Grubb Properties plans 317 units in LIC
    NYC newcomer Grubb Properties plans 317 units in LIC
    NYC newcomer Grubb Properties plans 317 units in LIC
    126 East 57th Street and Rotem Rosen of MRR Capital (Google Maps)
    Rotem Rosen plans 28-story Billionaires’ Row condo building
    Rotem Rosen plans 28-story Billionaires’ Row condo building
    Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (Getty, iStock)
    Canadian PM Trudeau pledges two-year ban on foreign home buyers
    Canadian PM Trudeau pledges two-year ban on foreign home buyers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.