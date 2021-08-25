Truffles Tribeca is due for a new sugary coating, with Related planning to refurbish the luxury apartment building overlooking the Hudson River at 34 Desbrosses Street.

The Stephen Ross-led developer landed a $258 million construction loan from Blackstone for the project, the Financial Times reported. Related will work on updating both the interior and exterior of the 291-unit building, which has already been emptied ahead of a gut renovation.

While New York City’s luxury market has struggled through the summer, rents appear to be rebounding. Over 7,500 new leases were signed in Manhattan in July, an all-time record for the month, as discounts slowed and listings tumbled.

Truffles Tribeca is blocks away from two major office projects, a $1 billion Google campus scheduled to open in 2022 and a new headquarters for Disney, scheduled to open in 2023.

Related Fund Management, an investment platform of Related, purchased the building for $260 million purchase from the Jack Parker Corporation in early 2019. The building opened in 2009 and has a 421a tax abatement due to expire this year.

[FT] — Holden Walter-Warner