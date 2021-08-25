Open Menu

Transformco pushes redevelopment of Long Island shopping center

Sears & Kmart owner monetizes its real estate portfolio

Tri-State /
Aug.August 25, 2021 01:13 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sayville Plaza at 5151 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia and Transformco president Scott Carr (Google Maps, Transformco)

Sayville Plaza at 5151 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia and Transformco president Scott Carr (Google Maps, Transformco)

Transformco, the owner of Sears and Kmart stores, has acquired a large retail building on Long Island that once housed one of its Kmarts.

The Illinois-based company is now the owner of the 237,000-square-foot retail building in the Sayville Plaza shopping center in Bohemia, The Real Deal has learned. The company had held a master lease on the building until recently.

In February 2020, Transformco shut down the Kmart store in that building — along with 95 Sears and other Kmart locations — leaving 182 of the two chains’ stores in operation nationwide. At that time, the company cited a “difficult retail environment and other challenges.” The pandemic accelerated shoppers’ shift to online, although recent studies show retail foot traffic is rebounding.

Read more

The seller was Sayville Menlo, an entity owned by Arctrust, a private real estate investment trust based in Clifton, New Jersey. Financial terms were not disclosed, but based on the town of Islip’s property assessment, the fair market value of the 24-acre property is about $44 million. Arctrust and Transformco declined to comment on the price, citing a confidentiality agreement.

The transaction stems from a lawsuit filed in 2017 by Arctrust initially against Sears Holdings and later Transformco, arguing that the tenant failed to perform repairs and maintenance required by the lease. The tenant denied the allegation, and the case ultimately led to a negotiated settlement, court records show.

Robert Ambrosi, chairman and CEO of Arctrust, wrote in an email that the recent transaction was “all related to accomplish a settlement.” Transformco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2019 by billionaire Eddie Lampert, Transformco has acquired more than 420 surviving Sears and Kmart stores from bankrupt Sears Holdings Corporation. The company still has more than 330 locations — via ownership or leases — and is using various tactics to monetize its portfolio, including leasing its properties to other tenants or redeveloping them, said Scott Carr, president of Transformco’s real estate business.

While a major facelift is ongoing at the Sayville Plaza building, Transformco has secured three tenants — discount grocer Aldi, home decor chain At Home, and flooring retailer Floor & Décor — who will occupy more than 80 percent of the property. Transformco is marketing the remaining 39,600 square feet.

Transformco’s other recent deals include one with its New York City landlord Vornado Realty to replace the Astor Place Kmart with Wegmans. The company also sold five Kmart store leases in different parts of the country to Target in January.

The firm’s activities aren’t limited to retail, Carr added.

“A number of our assets have either been leased or sold to non-retail users where they’re becoming industrial, residential medical offices and auto dealerships,” he said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatelong islandRetail Real Estatetri-state weekly

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman and Spyce CEO Michael Farid (Getty, Spyce)
    Sweetgreen buys robotic restaurant startup Spyce
    Sweetgreen buys robotic restaurant startup Spyce
    Arik Kislin, Uri Hason of Pinewood Development (right) and The Polo Club in Islandia (55 Places, Getty)
    LI builder sues controversial developer Arik Kislin over unpaid fees
    LI builder sues controversial developer Arik Kislin over unpaid fees
    370,000 restaurant owners filed applications for relief, but less than one-third were approved before funding ran dry. (iStock)
    Restaurants plead for more relief as Delta variant keeps diners away
    Restaurants plead for more relief as Delta variant keeps diners away
    Starwood CEO Barry Sternlicht and Equity founder Sam Zell (Getty)
    Monmouth Real Estate board again affirms Equity merger
    Monmouth Real Estate board again affirms Equity merger
    Introducing The Real Deal San Francisco
    Introducing The Real Deal San Francisco
    Introducing The Real Deal San Francisco
    Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas (iStock)
    “Delta is affecting the when”: Covid variant complicates NYC’s recovery
    “Delta is affecting the when”: Covid variant complicates NYC’s recovery
    Oak Hill Advisors CEO Glenn August and Workspace Property Trust CEO Thomas Rizk (Oak Hill Advisors, Wordspace Property Trust, iStock)
    Oak Hill leads $327M bet on suburban office market
    Oak Hill leads $327M bet on suburban office market
    Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and 1 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn (Getty, Hillwest, iStock)
    Oh, honey: Goldman Sachs to add beehives to real estate assets across U.S.
    Oh, honey: Goldman Sachs to add beehives to real estate assets across U.S.
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.