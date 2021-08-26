Prabal Gurung, the designer’s eponymous fashion brand, may have dressed the stars, but now it’s falling behind on rent.

The company was sued by GFP Real Estate for failing to pay $600,000 through Aug. 1. The retailer stopped paying rent in May 2021, according to court documents filed on Wednesday in New York Supreme Court. Prabal Gurung is the tenant of commercial premises on the 15th floor of 247 West 37th Street.

Neither GFP nor Prabal Gurung responded to requests for comment.

Gurung is known for dressing Michelle Obama, Sarah Jessica Parker and Anne Hathway, among other celebrities. He started the brand in 2009 and later forged a partnership with Target to collaborate on fashion. GFP is known for having a stake in the Flatiron building.

It isn’t the first time a retailer has halted rent payments during the pandemic. As landlords and tenants bump heads, and legal disputes stack up, judges remain mixed on whether rent is owed during the pandemic.