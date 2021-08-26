Open Menu

Walmart supercenter coming soon to Yaphank

Long Island’s third to open in November

Tri-State /
Aug.August 27, 2021 07:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Boulevard in Yaphank (The Boulevard NY, iStock)

The Boulevard in Yaphank (The Boulevard NY, iStock)

Walmart never could get a store open in New York City, but it’s still making inroads on Long Island. The retail giant is poised to launch its third supercenter there as part of a massive development in Yaphank.

The 197,000-square-foot store is set to open in The Boulevard — a 322-acre, mixed-use complex — in November. Walmart expects to hire more than 400 employees at the Suffolk County site, according to Newsday. Plans for the supercenter were announced two years ago.

Read more

Walmart supercenters typically include groceries, clothing, home furnishings, electronics and more. The one in Yaphank will include an auto care center and a larger lawn and garden section.

Last year Walmart converted a 14-year-old location in Farmingdale into a supercenter. The other supercenter is in Valley Stream. There is also a Sam’s Club — owned by Walmart — in Medford and a Neighborhood Market grocery store in Levittown. In total, Walmart has 13 locations on Long Island.

Another 100,000 square feet has been set aside in The Boulevard for smaller retail stores. Development of an assisted-living facility and Home2 Suites by Hilton is complete, while construction on a $450 million apartment, condo and townhome complex is ongoing.

Walmart is the largest grocery seller in the country, but lags behind the competition on Long Island. It ranks eighth on the peninsula with a 4.7 percent share of grocery sales. Stop & Shop and ShopRite lead the market.

Of Walmart’s 5,300-plus stores in the United States, 67 percent are supercenters. It has no stores in New York City, in large part because of opposition from labor unions. Walmart stores are entirely nonunion. So are other large retail chains, many of which have locations in the five boroughs, but Arkansas-based Walmart is held in particularly low regard by organized labor — and vice versa.

As a result, real estate firms big enough to lease to Walmart have been reluctant to do so in the city, and rezonings to accommodate a Walmart could not get through the City Council. Eventually Walmart’s efforts to open in the city petered out.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatelong islandRetail Marketwalmart

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Justice Brett Kavanaugh (Getty, iStock)
    The rent is finally due: Supreme Court ends moratorium
    The rent is finally due: Supreme Court ends moratorium
    247 West 37th Street and Prabal Gurung (Google Maps, Getty)
    Prabal Gurung dressed Michelle Obama, but didn’t pay his rent: lawsuit
    Prabal Gurung dressed Michelle Obama, but didn’t pay his rent: lawsuit
    World Trade Center Mall (Getty)
    Westfield hauls Starbucks into court in WTC mall dispute
    Westfield hauls Starbucks into court in WTC mall dispute
    1450 Broadway (Google Maps)
    ZG Capital refinances 1450 Broadway with $215M
    ZG Capital refinances 1450 Broadway with $215M
    David Motovich and his lumber yard at 1169 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn (LinkedIn, Google Maps, iStock)
    Lumber yard owner accused of check-cashing scheme
    Lumber yard owner accused of check-cashing scheme
    HFZ Capital CEO Ziel Feldman, The Platform CEO Peter Cummings, Fisher Building (Getty, Dick Haefner and The Platform)
    HFZ, partners put historic Detroit building on the market
    HFZ, partners put historic Detroit building on the market
    Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc, Rudin Management's Bill Rudin and Dock 72 (Getty)
    Vice plans move to Rudin’s Dock 72
    Vice plans move to Rudin’s Dock 72
    Sayville Plaza at 5151 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia and Transformco's Scott Carr (Google Maps, Transformco)
    Transformco pushes redevelopment of Long Island shopping center
    Transformco pushes redevelopment of Long Island shopping center
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.