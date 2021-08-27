Prepare the bubbly: A record is on the verge of falling in the West Village.

A townhouse at 30 Grove Street asking $28 million is in contract. If the deal closes at that price, it would be the most expensive home sale in the history of the neighborhood, according to the New York Post.

The area has seen big-ticket sales in the past. In May, a townhouse at 159 West 12th Street closed for $19.75 million. The broker at 30 Grove Street, Jonathan Isaacs of Reserve, also cited a $24.5 million sale down the street in 2018.

But nothing would compare to the sale of 30 Grove Street — if it gets close to the asking price, that is.

Boding well for that result, it doesn’t appear the townhouse was on the market for long. According to Streeteasy, the property was listed on July 21 https://streeteasy.com/sale/1551150 before entering into contract on August 25.

The home was renovated over the course of six years, with Mariette and Brooke Gomez overseeing the redesign of the 5,800-square-foot property, the Post reported. It includes a patio with a private garden and what’s touted as a “state-of-the-art” rooftop garden, which might be unique in the neighborhood.

While the West Village sale could be a neighborhood record, the larger row houses near Central Park fetch far more. A townhouse on the Upper East Side sold for almost double the Grove Street property’s listing price a couple of months ago.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner