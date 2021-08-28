Open Menu

Cash buyers snatch a third of US home sales

Second-quarter data show mortgage applicants outnumbered in some markets

National Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 28, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
More and more homebuyers and investors are coming to the negotiating table with cash in hand. (iStock)

More and more homebuyers and investors are coming to the negotiating table with cash in hand. (iStock)

Single-family home in Buffalo or Detroit

More and more homebuyers and investors are coming to the negotiating table and closing deals with cash in hand.

A third of all U.S. single-family homes and condominiums sold in the second quarter were purchased with cash, up from 20.6 percent a year prior. It was the highest percentage since the first quarter of 2015, according to L.A. Biz.

In a number of states and cities, cash accounted for the majority of sales. Across Georgia, 62.1 percent of homes that sold were bought with cash, a 147 percent increase over 2020. In Michigan, 58.4 percent did, and 52.5 percent in New York.

Some individual metro areas saw even higher percentages. The highest were Buffalo and Detroit, where 71 percent and 68.1 percent of sales were cash, respectively.

Both of those cities suffered huge drops in population as the Rust Belt lost manufacturing jobs in the late 20th century, and some homes fell into disrepair and lost most of their value. Bargain-hunting house flippers and single-family rental investors with cash on hand may now be squeezing out traditional homebuyers in those markets.

Cities and states with growing shares of cash buyers tended to see a drop in the number deals closed with Federal Housing Administration loans. FHA loans are popular with first-time homebuyers because they offer low down payments, but usually require insurance fees to offset the risk of default.

Investors since the pandemic have thrown money into the single-family rental space, first anticipating widespread foreclosures — which had birthed the single-family rental business during the last financial crisis — and now marketing to families priced out by record-high home valuations.

[L.A. Biz] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CoronavirusHousing MarketResidential Real EstateSingle Family Rentals

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Real Deal Weekend Edition Promo
    Play some real estate ‘Jeopardy!’ with TRD’s weekend edition
    Play some real estate ‘Jeopardy!’ with TRD’s weekend edition
    Abstract expressionist painters Lee Krasner and Jackson Pollock with the East Hampton home (Getty, Sotheby's International Realty)
    Jackson Pollock Hamptons house sells in just days
    Jackson Pollock Hamptons house sells in just days
    Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele, Jr. (Getty, Facebook via Thiele)
    Hamptons sales power 115% increase in preservation fund
    Hamptons sales power 115% increase in preservation fund
    30 Grove Street (Isaacs Ganz / RESERVE Real Estate)
    West Village townhouse asking $28M eyes record sale
    West Village townhouse asking $28M eyes record sale
    18 of the 20 zip codes with the sharpest home value declines in the NYC metro area since 2018 were in Manhattan (Getty)
    Manhattan’s “walkable areas” missed housing boom
    Manhattan’s “walkable areas” missed housing boom
    (Getty)
    Upstate NY and Connecticut landlord accused of income discrimination
    Upstate NY and Connecticut landlord accused of income discrimination
    A statistical analysis found that lenders were 80 percent more likely to reject Black applicants for mortgages in 2019. (iStock)
    Secret bias in mortgage algorithms hurts borrowers of color
    Secret bias in mortgage algorithms hurts borrowers of color
    83 North Woodland Street in Englewood, NJ Michelle Paid Group (Signature Realty/Michelle Pais Group)
    Once asking $39M, NJ estate finally sells for 88% discount
    Once asking $39M, NJ estate finally sells for 88% discount
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.