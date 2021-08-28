Open Menu

Court blocks Lake Tahoe resort expansion over environmental issues

California appeals court orders new rules for compliance for Squaw Valley project, which would include 850 residential units and hotel rooms

National Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 28, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The original 1960 Winter Olympic rings in the Squaw Valley Ski Resort (Getty)

The original 1960 Winter Olympic rings in the Squaw Valley Ski Resort (Getty)

A California appeals court blocked a long-planned expansion of Squaw Valley Ski Resort over environmental concerns. The development would have 850 residential units and hotel rooms on the resort’s parking lot, and would include a 90,000-square-foot entertainment center and water park.

The three-judge panel granted parts of two appeals filed by Sierra Watch over developer and resort owner Alterra Mountain’s project, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The decision reverses a lower court ruling from 2018, and ordered that court to create new rules for the project to ensure compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act, which is commonly used as grounds to appeal development projects.

The project at Squaw Valley, which hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, was proposed a decade ago and has changed over the years.

Opponents claim that 40 percent of traffic generated by the expansion would travel into the Lake Tahoe basin, increasing the movement of sediment into the lake and raising nitrate emissions.

Alterra Mountain says the development “would not result in stormwater runoff or other pollutants draining into the lake.”

The appeals court found that the county admitted that increased traffic would pollute the lake, failed to include it in an environmental report and gave the public “little if any ability to evaluate the relevance of that change to Lake Tahoe.”

Dee Byrne, COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows resort, called the project “responsible development” in the Olympic Valley, bringing “higher-paying jobs, increased tax revenue [and] more affordable housing.”

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    californiahospitality

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Bruce Kovner asks $160M for 22-acre compound in Santa Barbara County
    Bruce Kovner asks $160M for 22-acre compound in Santa Barbara County
    Bruce Kovner asks $160M for 22-acre compound in Santa Barbara County
    Out of pocket plaintiff: Judge rules against TAN in NAR antitrust case
    Out of pocket: Judge strikes down challenge to NAR’s off-market listing ban
    Out of pocket: Judge strikes down challenge to NAR’s off-market listing ban
    Signage from Shinnecock Indian Nation construction earlier this year (Getty)
    Shinnecock Nation approves hotel and gas station projects
    Shinnecock Nation approves hotel and gas station projects
    Kathy Hochul and William Hochul (Getty, Department of Justice/Wikimedia, iStock)
    Hochul has conflict with husband’s casino company
    Hochul has conflict with husband’s casino company
    Chris Terrill with the property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Former CEO of home repair advisory firm lists his under construction property for $34M
    Former CEO of home repair advisory firm lists his under construction property for $34M
    Marc Packer (Getty)
    Tao Group founder Marc Packer sues over “destroyed” Hamptons tennis court
    Tao Group founder Marc Packer sues over “destroyed” Hamptons tennis court
    Private club goes public: Soho House IPO raises $420M
    Private club goes public: Soho House IPO raises $420M
    Private club goes public: Soho House IPO raises $420M
    75 Main in Southampton and John Catsimatidis (75Main, Getty)
    Squid pro quo: Hamptonites offer cash, lavish gifts for dinner reservations
    Squid pro quo: Hamptonites offer cash, lavish gifts for dinner reservations
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.