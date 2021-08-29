Open Menu

Property wing of world’s most indebted developer posts rare earnings loss

Evergrande’s disclosure of half-year revenue sent stock price tumbling again

National Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 29, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Evergrande Group CEO Hui Ka Yan (Getty)

Evergrande Group CEO Hui Ka Yan (Getty)

China Evergrande Group warned that its real estate wing recorded a loss in the first half of the year for the first time since at least 2009.

The company’s property business incurred a loss equivalent to about $618 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. The parent company is the world’s most indebted developer with around $300 billion in liabilities and around $7.4 billion in bonds maturing next year.

Evergrande started discounting apartments at its developments last spring, hoping to sell more units. Some were discounted as much as 25 percent.

The wider conglomerate managed to still post a profit of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion in the first half, thanks to gains from the sale of shares in Hong Kong-listed company HengTen Networks Group, and the value of its remaining interest in the company.

Still, Evergrande’s stock is down about 70 percent since the beginning of the year.

The company’s financial troubles have made it something of a poster child for China’s indebted property sector. The Chinese government has adopted a suite of regulations meant to bring the sector back from the brink of a bubble.

Earlier this month, the government barred private equity funds from investing in real estate, cutting off a major source of funding for builders.

The company’s electric vehicle business, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, also lost the equivalent of $741 million. The EV company’s valuation was estimated as high as $80 billion earlier this year and now sits at around $6.5 billion.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    chinadebtEvergrandeMultifamily Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    What drives tenants to find a new apartment? Twice as often as not, it’s the landlord. (iStock)
    Landlords are their own worst enemy: report
    Landlords are their own worst enemy: report
    China looks to reel in heavily indebted real estate sector
    China looks to reel in heavily indebted real estate sector
    China looks to reel in heavily indebted real estate sector
    Amazon’s “smart” way into apartment buildings is through the landlord
    Amazon’s “smart” way into apartment buildings is through the landlord
    Amazon’s “smart” way into apartment buildings is through the landlord
    China’s 2nd largest property developer is in big trouble
    China’s 2nd largest property developer is in big trouble
    China’s 2nd largest property developer is in big trouble
    At 432 Park, a $30M condo is in default and its owner has vanished
    At 432 Park, a $30M condo is in default and its owner has vanished
    At 432 Park, a $30M condo is in default and its owner has vanished
    The measure bars landlords from evicting tenants who suffered a financial hardship brought on by the pandemic. (Getty)
    LA extends eviction moratorium
    LA extends eviction moratorium
    Soho CEO Zhang Xin and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Wikimedia, Getty)
    Blackstone bids to buy office developer Soho China for $3B
    Blackstone bids to buy office developer Soho China for $3B
    Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
    Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
    Oceanwide’s US business is sinking. Can it right the ship?
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.