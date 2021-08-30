Living in a shipping container has never been so glamorous — or expensive.

A Williamsburg townhouse made out of 21 shipping containers was the most expensive home that went into contract in Brooklyn last week, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The 6,000-square-foot single-family home at 2 Monitor Street was last asking $5 million, or $833 per square foot. Designed by architect-firm LOT-EK, it has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, three terraces and a media room with stadium seating.

The home was one of 26 contracts asking $2 million or more that were signed in the borough from Aug. 23-29, staying up to speed with the 25 contracts signed the week before. Buyers inked deals for 15 condominiums and 11 townhouses.

The asking prices of those homes totaled $75.8 million, and the median asking price was $2.7 million for the third straight week. The average price per square foot was $1,390.

The next-priciest listing was a 4,049-square-foot townhouse in Park Slope asking $4.9 million, or $1,211 per square foot. The home at 593 3rd Street has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a roof deck and a library.

Homes spent an average of 169 days on the market, and had an average discount of 3 percent.