Open Menu

“Heartbreaking:” Astoria Sports Complex sells to self-storage developer

Plans to expand complex had neighborhood support but not regulatory approval

New York /
Aug.August 30, 2021 06:15 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
“Heartbreaking:” Astoria Sports Complex sells to self-storage developer

34-38 38th Street, Steve Poliseno, Bill de Blasio (Google Maps, Facebook, Getty)

Local residents could have enjoyed a new ice skating rink and soccer field above the popular batting cages at the Astoria Sports Complex in Queens. Instead, the 53,500-square foot building will be replaced by a self-storage facility.

Storage Deluxe bought the building at 34-38 38th Street on Aug. 17 for $20 million, property records show. The company plans to add seven stories atop the structure, opening 125,000 square feet of storage by early 2023, a representative said. New York added 15.7 million square feet of self-storage space in the past decade, alongside 140,000 new apartments, according to a report by RentCafé.

“It’s a heartbreaking situation,” said attorney Mitch Ross, who helped the complex petition the city’s Board of Standards to exempt it from a rear-yard zoning requirement that ultimately prevented an expansion. Setbacks required by zoning rules effectively prevented full-floor additions to the complex, while storage units can accommodate them more easily.

A truss system to build two new floors for the rink and soccer field would have been “financially unfeasible” without new external walls, he said.

The sale ends years of battles between the owner and official in several city administrations. It came even though plans to build two additional full stories directly on top of the current building had ample community support, owner Steve Poliseno said in 2020. Backers included the Queens borough president’s office, the Queens Chamber of Commerce and Kaufman Astoria Studios.

Poliseno twice secured support from the local community board as well, but approval from the BSA, which can exempt properties from local zoning regulations, proved elusive. The board gave tacit approval to the expansion under Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s tenure, according to Ross, who said he wasn’t directly involved with the case at the time. Then, a family dispute over ownership of the property led to litigation, derailing the progress.

By the time Poliseno won his court case, the BSA under Mayor Bill de Blasio declined to grant an economic hardship exemption to the building. De Blasio was photographed in December 2019 receiving a letter from Poliseno, who had pleaded his case directly to the mayor.

“I am beyond frustration and exasperation,” Poliseno told QNS in March 2020. “I’m 72 years years old and it’s been a 43-year goal of mine to expand this place to give the people of Astoria a wonderful place to bring their families.”

The case made by the Astoria Sports Complex to the BSA has been withdrawn, said Ross. The BSA did not reply to a request for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bill de BlasioQueensRezoning

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Flushing Point Plaza project gets $101M construction loan
    Flushing Point Plaza project gets $101M construction loan
    Flushing Point Plaza project gets $101M construction loan
    Joy Construction principal Eli Weiss,  375 West 207th Street in Inwood and Maddd Equities CEO Jorge Madruga (Getty, Maddd Equities)
    Maddd Equities receives approval for 611-unit Inwood affordable housing project
    Maddd Equities receives approval for 611-unit Inwood affordable housing project
    To vax or not to vax: group sues de Blasio over Key to NYC
    To vax or not to vax: group sues de Blasio over Key to NYC
    To vax or not to vax: group sues de Blasio over Key to NYC
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    Leasing activity in New York City is on the rise, but there are hints of cooling as inventory and concessions fade. (iStock)
    Another record month for new leases as Covid discounts dry up
    Another record month for new leases as Covid discounts dry up
    Eric Adams, Continuum’s Crown Heights towers and Bruce Eichner (Getty, Continuum)
    Eric Adams advises against Continuum’s Crown Heights towers
    Eric Adams advises against Continuum’s Crown Heights towers
    (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal/Photos via City Council, iStock, Getty)
    Racial impact study sees Gowanus rezoning reducing segregation
    Racial impact study sees Gowanus rezoning reducing segregation
    Multifamily, industrial sales highlight strong week for mid-market deals
    Multifamily, industrial sales highlight strong week for mid-market deals
    Multifamily, industrial sales highlight strong week for mid-market deals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.