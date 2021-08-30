Open Menu

House Dems pressure Hochul to extend NY eviction moratorium

Gov. to call special session to address expiring ban after Supreme Court voided federal moratorium

New York /
Aug.August 30, 2021 09:34 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Getty)

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Getty)

House Democrats representing the five boroughs are pressing Gov. Kathy Hochul to extend the state’s eviction moratorium.

The newly sworn-in governor received a letter Saturday by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and co-signed by a dozen lawmakers, including Reps. Nydia Velazquez, Carolyn Maloney, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler, urging her to prolong the state-level ban, which is set to expire Tuesday.

“With the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the beginning of the school year and continued issues associated with this global pandemic, it is imperative that New Yorkers can stay in their homes,” the letter read, according to NY1.

On Friday, Hochul announced that she plans to call a special session of the state legislature to address the expiring moratorium, a day after the Supreme Court ruled the Biden administration’s federal eviction ban unconstitutional.

Extending the state’s moratorium — now the only remaining protection against eviction proceedings for tenants who are behind on their rent — would allow more residents to tap into the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the letter noted. So far, New York has been slow to distribute such aid.

As of Aug. 23, $203 million of the approximately $2 trillion in available relief funds had been paid out. Hochul pledged to speed up the disbursement of relief funds on her first day in office last week.

Earlier this month, State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou introduced legislation that would prolong the state’s eviction and foreclosure moratoriums until Oct. 31.

[NY1] — Sasha Jones

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Kathy HochulPoliticsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    More and more homebuyers and investors are coming to the negotiating table with cash in hand. (iStock)
    Cash buyers snatch a third of US home sales
    Cash buyers snatch a third of US home sales
    Governor Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)
    Hochul, legislature call emergency session on evictions
    Hochul, legislature call emergency session on evictions
    The Real Deal Weekend Edition Promo
    Play some real estate ‘Jeopardy!’ with TRD’s weekend edition
    Play some real estate ‘Jeopardy!’ with TRD’s weekend edition
    Abstract expressionist painters Lee Krasner and Jackson Pollock with the East Hampton home (Getty, Sotheby's International Realty)
    Home near Jackson Pollock Hamptons house sells in just days
    Home near Jackson Pollock Hamptons house sells in just days
    Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele, Jr. (Getty, Facebook via Thiele)
    Hamptons sales power 115% increase in preservation fund
    Hamptons sales power 115% increase in preservation fund
    The agency is challenging $21 billion in deductions over a three-year period (Getty)
    IRS probes promoters of tax-deductible property easements
    IRS probes promoters of tax-deductible property easements
    30 Grove Street (Isaacs Ganz / RESERVE Real Estate)
    West Village townhouse asking $28M eyes record sale
    West Village townhouse asking $28M eyes record sale
    18 of the 20 zip codes with the sharpest home value declines in the NYC metro area since 2018 were in Manhattan (Getty)
    Manhattan’s “walkable areas” missed housing boom
    Manhattan’s “walkable areas” missed housing boom
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.