Open Menu

LA is nation’s second least affordable housing market: report

Virtual tie with New York; Miami ranks as third costliest, relative to income

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 30, 2021 05:46 PM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

No surprise here: Los Angeles is still extremely unaffordable.

The City of Angels again ranked as the country’s second least affordable city for prospective homebuyers, according to a report published Monday by the website RealtyHop.

“It’s essentially telling us a story that we’ve been hearing for a while,” said Shane Lee, a data scientist with the company. “People often can’t afford to buy. And especially in Los Angeles.”

A family making the median income would have to spend over 80 percent of it on mortgage payments and property taxes, she said.

RealtyHop publishes a monthly housing affordability index that uses Census data and the site’s own listing figures to rank the 100 most populous American cities by housing affordability. In the just-released September index, the firm’s data found the median asking price of City of Los Angeles homes was $930,000, while the city’s median household income is $62,000. A family earning that amount would have to spend 82.5 percent of it to buy a median-priced home.

“And you also have to think about the down payment,” Lee noted. To come up with that, another study from the company found, the average L.A. homebuyer would have to save for at least 13 years.

New York, with a slightly higher median home price, ranked as even less affordable, with the average family there required to fork over 82.9 percent of income in order to buy a median-priced home.

Miami, where median home prices and incomes are lower, was third least affordable at 82 percent, followed by Newark (72 percent) and San Francisco (66 percent). Detroit, Wichita and Fort Wayne, Indiana ranked as the country’s most affordable of the 100 markets (all were under 20 percent).

Read more

L.A.’s median home listing price in August was $940,000. In June, when it was $955,000, the city ranked as the country’s least affordable, and New York ranked a narrow second.

But the slight reduction likely only happened because cheaper properties hit the market, not because home values fell, Lee said.

For months, Southern California’s residential market, particularly its luxury market, has been white hot, fueled by intense buyer demand and constricted supply. A second-quarter sales report showed the region notched multiple sales records, including a $1.75 million median sales price for Los Angeles’ Westside and Downtown, up 15 percent from a year earlier.

Another report this month showed area contract signings had slowed, although appraiser Jonathan Miller told The Real Deal then that the reason was a lack of homes for sale. “It’s not that demand is cooling,” Miller said. “It’s that sales inventory is collapsing.”

Last week the California state Assembly passed a measure that allows for up to four units on most single-family zoned lots throughout the state. The Senate has also passed a version of it. The measure, intended to address the state’s dire affordable housing crisis, could add 700,000 homes, although experts say far more are needed.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    housing crisislos angelesReal Estate and Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of Archer's proposed air taxis from REEF’s parking garages (Archer/Twitter)
    REEF Technology and Archer Aviation to run air taxis from parking garages
    REEF Technology and Archer Aviation to run air taxis from parking garages
    Bill to boost multifamily development targets gentrification
    Bill to boost multifamily development targets gentrification
    Bill to boost multifamily development targets gentrification
    LA, Boston lead office recovery as Chicago and SF lag: report
    LA, Boston lead office recovery as Chicago and SF lag: report
    LA, Boston lead office recovery as Chicago and SF lag: report
    Here are the most and least affordable cities for first-time homebuyers
    Here are the most and least affordable cities for first-time homebuyers
    Here are the most and least affordable cities for first-time homebuyers
    Pandemic lockdowns for all three cities started in the last full week of March 2020, but office use had already plunged the week before as companies proactively sent workers home (iStock)
    Manhattan lags Chicago, LA in returning to the office
    Manhattan lags Chicago, LA in returning to the office
    Geoff Palmer, California Building Industry Association's Dan Dunmoyer, Relevant Group’s Grant King and John A. Pritzker have poured money into the recall election. Palmer has contributed to a Republican challenger while the other three have steered money to Newsom.  (Getty, CBIA, Relevant Group, and Geolo)
    Real estate players back Newsom in California recall election
    Real estate players back Newsom in California recall election
    The last mile-high club: Brokers adapt to a booming industrial market
    The last mile-high club: Brokers adapt to a booming industrial market
    The last mile-high club: Brokers adapt to a booming industrial market
    Stock prices of India’s top developers soar
    Stock prices of India’s top developers soar
    Stock prices of India’s top developers soar
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.