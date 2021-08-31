Open Menu

Asking rents for single-family homes have spiked 13% since January

Highest such increase in five years as priced-out homebuyers (and investors) flood market

National /
Aug.August 31, 2021 11:35 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
As the housing market soars, rents for single-family homes are spiking along with it. (iStock)

As the housing market soars, rents for single-family homes are spiking along with it. (iStock)

Prospective homebuyers priced out of the booming housing market are flocking to rentals as a flexible and more immediately affordable alternative. Unfortunately, prices are soaring there as well.

Asking rents for single-family homes jumped nearly 13 percent year-to-date through the end of July, the highest such increase in five years, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from research firm Yardi Matrix.

Multiple factors are contributing to the spike. Joining those unable to buy homes are city residents who opted to rent in the suburbs while waiting out the pandemic, further driving demand.

Additionally, fewer homes are being built and put on the market for both buyers and renters, further hamstringing supply. Housing starts dropped 7 percent month-over-month in July, falling short of expectations as builder confidence hit a 12-month low.

The price increases are accelerating. Asking rents for single-family homes increased 7.2 percent year-over-year in March, 8.6 percent in April, 10.5 percent in May, 12.2 percent in June, and 12.8 percent in July, according to Yardi data.

Including renewals, rents for all single-family homes nationwide spiked 7.5 percent year-over-year in June, according to data from CoreLogic, the highest annual increase recorded in at least 15 years.

Investors are taking notice, with alternative asset managers and private equity firms including Blackstone and KKR injecting billions into the market this year alone.

Apartment asking rents have increased this year as well, although less dramatically. They’re up 8.3 percent nationwide since the start of the year, according to Yardi. Single-family tenants renewing their leases are also seeing prices rise, but not to the same extent as new asking rents, the Journal reported.

Read more

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Rental MarketResidential Real Estatesingle family homesSingle Family Rentals

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    155 Woody Row Road in Milan, NY (Corcoran)
    Aston Martin–designed Hudson Valley home asks $8.25M
    Aston Martin–designed Hudson Valley home asks $8.25M
    Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimate that 2.5 to 3.5 million American households are behind on their rent (Getty)
    Goldman: 750K households face eviction this year if rent relief isn’t sped up
    Goldman: 750K households face eviction this year if rent relief isn’t sped up
    Berkeley mayor Jesse Arreguin (Sylvia Fredriksson/Flickr, iStock)
    California Senate bill to end single-family zoning could increase affordable housing
    California Senate bill to end single-family zoning could increase affordable housing
    30 Grove Street and 79 Horatio Street (Isaacs Ganz Real Estate, Sotheby's)
    West Village deals bring Manhattan close to annual townhouse sales record
    West Village deals bring Manhattan close to annual townhouse sales record
    2 Monitor Street (Compass)
    A home built using shipping containers tops Brooklyn contracts
    A home built using shipping containers tops Brooklyn contracts
    The number of homes under contract fell 1.8 percent in July, the second straight month of declines as eager buyers await more supply. (iStock)
    Fewer homes, fewer contracts: pending home sales dip again in July
    Fewer homes, fewer contracts: pending home sales dip again in July
    Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Getty)
    House Dems pressure Hochul to extend NY eviction moratorium
    House Dems pressure Hochul to extend NY eviction moratorium
    More and more homebuyers and investors are coming to the negotiating table with cash in hand. (iStock)
    Cash buyers snatch a third of US home sales
    Cash buyers snatch a third of US home sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.