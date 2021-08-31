Open Menu

Goldman: 750K households face eviction this year if rent relief isn’t sped up

Banking giant estimates that 2.5M to 3.5M U.S. households owe landlords a combined $12B to $17B

National /
Aug.August 31, 2021 09:47 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimate that 2.5 to 3.5 million American households are behind on their rent (Getty)

Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimate that 2.5 to 3.5 million American households are behind on their rent (Getty)

With the federal ban on evictions nullified, economists are painting a grim picture for millions of Americans behind on rent.

A new report from Goldman Sachs estimates that 750,000 rental households could face eviction this year if the slow rollout of rent relief persists in the absence of another moratorium.

Analysts at the banking giant estimate that 2.5 to 3.5 million American households are behind on their rent, Politico reported, owing landlords a combined $12 billion to $17 billion across the country.

Last week, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest federal eviction moratorium, clearing the way for eviction proceedings to start across the country.

Some renters remain protected by state or local bans, many of which will expire in the coming weeks without further action from lawmakers. New York’s moratorium is set to end Tuesday, though state lawmakers, facing political pressure to extend it, will reportedly convene in Albany for an emergency session Wednesday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland sounded the alarm on Monday, predicting that eviction filings could “spike to double their pre-pandemic levels” in the next two months.

For many renters, the last hope is receiving funds from the federal rental assistance program, which has been sluggish in distribution. By the end of July, just over 11 percent of the $46.5 billion in funds had been disbursed nationwide by state and local governments, the AP reported, citing Treasury Department data.

Read more

[Politico] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    EvictionsRental MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    155 Woody Row Road in Milan, NY (Corcoran)
    Aston Martin–designed Hudson Valley home asks $8.25M
    Aston Martin–designed Hudson Valley home asks $8.25M
    From left: Housing Justice For All's Cea Weaver, Gov. Kathy Hochul and CHIP’s Jay Martin (Getty)
    Evictions reckoning: Landlord-tenant tension at breaking point
    Evictions reckoning: Landlord-tenant tension at breaking point
    Berkeley mayor Jesse Arreguin (Sylvia Fredriksson/Flickr, iStock)
    California Senate bill to end single-family zoning could increase affordable housing
    California Senate bill to end single-family zoning could increase affordable housing
    30 Grove Street and 79 Horatio Street (Isaacs Ganz Real Estate, Sotheby's)
    West Village deals bring Manhattan close to annual townhouse sales record
    West Village deals bring Manhattan close to annual townhouse sales record
    2 Monitor Street (Compass)
    A home built using shipping containers tops Brooklyn contracts
    A home built using shipping containers tops Brooklyn contracts
    The number of homes under contract fell 1.8 percent in July, the second straight month of declines as eager buyers await more supply. (iStock)
    Fewer homes, fewer contracts: pending home sales dip again in July
    Fewer homes, fewer contracts: pending home sales dip again in July
    Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Getty)
    House Dems pressure Hochul to extend NY eviction moratorium
    House Dems pressure Hochul to extend NY eviction moratorium
    More and more homebuyers and investors are coming to the negotiating table with cash in hand. (iStock)
    Cash buyers snatch a third of US home sales
    Cash buyers snatch a third of US home sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.