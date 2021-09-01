Open Menu

Hudson Companies buys 975 Nostrand Ave project site for $41M

Developer plans to keep supermarket, build mixed-income housing

New York /
Sep.September 01, 2021 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
975 Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn and Hudson Companies president David Kramer (Google Maps, Hudson Companies)

975 Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn and Hudson Companies president David Kramer (Google Maps, Hudson Companies)

A new developer has emerged at 975 Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights, where controversy plagued the previous owner’s plan to remove a neighborhood staple.

Hudson Companies purchased the Brooklyn development site from Midwood Investment & Development for $41.5 million, the Commercial Observer reported. The developer is aiming to build a mixed-income housing on the site while allowing the Associated supermarket to stay for at least 15 years.

Associated is expected to take 21,000 square feet of the development, almost a third of the 59,633-square-foot lot. The rest will be apartments, retail and a community space, according to the publication.

Read more

Associated opened its supermarket over three decades ago. Midwood Investment, which has owned the building since 1970, recently announced plans to redevelop the site for mixed-use housing and retail, and reportedly gave the supermarket 30 days to vacate.

Before that could happen, protests and petitions sought to save the grocery, and Midwood sued Associated’s owner. In July, the two sides reached an agreement, with Associated signing a 15-year lease, which Hudson plans to honor.

Hudson has several Brooklyn projects in the works. Last month, the company landed a $210 million condo inventory loan at 1 Clinton Street, the tallest condo tower in Brooklyn Heights. The building is a 38-story, 134-unit tower with a projected sellout of around $475 million.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklynCommercial Real Estatecrown heightsRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Cove Property Group's Kevin Hoo and 441 Ninth Avenue (Cove Property Group)
    Developer seeks $1B+ for West Side tower Hudson Commons
    Developer seeks $1B+ for West Side tower Hudson Commons
    2458 National Drive in Brooklyn (Realtor)
    Mobster-style mansion in Brooklyn fetches $7.2M
    Mobster-style mansion in Brooklyn fetches $7.2M
    SmartRent founder and CEO Lucas Haldeman (SmartRent, iStock)
    SmartRent looks to expand internationally after public debut
    SmartRent looks to expand internationally after public debut
    Gov. Phil Murphy (Getty, iStock)
    Garden State seeks to go green, enables C-PACE
    Garden State seeks to go green, enables C-PACE
    TRD's Kathryn Brenzel
    Come for the deals, stay for the dirt
    Come for the deals, stay for the dirt
    Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty)
    Hochul convenes lawmakers, but eviction moratorium will expire
    Hochul convenes lawmakers, but eviction moratorium will expire
    Real estate stocks climbed higher in August despite the end of a national eviction moratorium and uncertainty over how the delta variant would affect retail spending and a return to the office. (iStock)
    Real estate stocks dodge obstacles, charge forward in August
    Real estate stocks dodge obstacles, charge forward in August
    18 India Street and Greenpoint Landlease Global CEO Tony Lombardo (Google Maps, Lendlease)
    Lendlease files plans for 14-story mixed-use building in Greenpoint
    Lendlease files plans for 14-story mixed-use building in Greenpoint
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.