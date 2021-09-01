Open Menu

Hurricane Ida threatens $7B of CMBS

Storm could make things worse for properties already struggling with pandemic

National /
Sep.September 01, 2021 12:30 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photo illustration of the Hyatt Regency hotel in New Orleans (Hyatt, iStock)

Photo illustration of the Hyatt Regency hotel in New Orleans (Hyatt, iStock)

Amid the wreckage that Hurricane Ida wrought when it slammed into the Gulf Coast over the weekend, upwards of $7 billion worth of commercial real estate loans could be affected as the region deals with the aftermath of the storm.

More than 800 properties in Southeastern Louisiana, Southwestern Alabama and Southern Mississippi with securitized mortgages totaling $6.98 billion lay in areas hit by the storm, according to the ratings agency KBRA.

The largest individual property is the nearly 1,200-room Hyatt Regency hotel in New Orleans, which has a $325 million CMBS loan that was 90 days delinquent as of August due to the pandemic’s impact on tourism, according to KBRA.

While the full extent of the damage from Ida is still unknown, experts said hurricanes generally don’t ripple through to the securitized mortgage market.

“Hurricanes have historically resulted in minimal delinquencies in CMBS,” said Matthew Halpern, a senior credit officer at Moody’s.

Halpern said that geographic diversity, property-level insurance coverage and backstops like master servicers advancing debt service payments help to mitigate the challenges faced by individual properties.

Moody’s calculated that approximately $4 billion worth of CMBS loans — or roughly 1 percent of the U.S. balance — lay in counties impacted by Ida. That figure is based on a universe of 302 loans that Moody’s rates, compared with the 526 rated loans that KBRA included in its figure.

As of Wednesday, 2 million Louisanians were without power for a fourth day as authorities warned that a full recovery could take months, USA Today reported. So far two deaths have been recorded in the state, and sweltering hot weather is making things all that more dangerous.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    cmbsnatural disasters

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Digital Bridge’s Marc Ganzi and the Sheraton San Jose Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton Pleasanton (Ganzi by Sonya Revell, Marriott)
    Digital Bridge, formerly Colony, sells off remaining hotel portfolio
    Digital Bridge, formerly Colony, sells off remaining hotel portfolio
    Distrikt Hotel and Stephen Ellman of Zeichner Ellman & Krause (Tripadvisor, Flintlock, ZEK)
    Midtown’s Distrikt Hotel heads for foreclosure as receiver named
    Midtown’s Distrikt Hotel heads for foreclosure as receiver named
    The SASB market has produced several massive transactions, like a $4.65 billion loan for the Extended Stay America portfolio or SL Green Realty’s $3 billion refinancing of One Vanderbilt office tower in Manhattan (iStock, KPF, Getty)
    CMBS loan issuance is booming — but not in the usual areas
    CMBS loan issuance is booming — but not in the usual areas
    Barry Sterlincht of Starwood Capital Group (Getty, iStock)
    Starwood bailing on the mall business
    Starwood bailing on the mall business
    Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and Starwood CEO Barry Sternlicht (Getty)
    Here’s an inside look at Extended Stay’s 62K-key portfolio
    Here’s an inside look at Extended Stay’s 62K-key portfolio
    One Vanderbilt and Marc Holliday (SL Green, HeartlessMind/Wikimedia)
    SL Green closes on $3B One Vanderbilt refi
    SL Green closes on $3B One Vanderbilt refi
    NewPoint Real Estate Capital CEO David Brickman (Photo via Freddie Mac)
    Former Freddie Mac CEO’s new lending platform is here
    Former Freddie Mac CEO’s new lending platform is here
    555 California Street with Steve Roth and Donald Trump (VNO, Getty/Patrick McMullan, Getty)
    What tenants pay at Vornado and Trump’s 555 California Street
    What tenants pay at Vornado and Trump’s 555 California Street
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.