Open Menu

Lake Tahoe-area communities under evacuation as Caldor Fire edges closer

The fire has burned hundreds of homes and threatens 34,000 more

New York /
Sep.September 01, 2021 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Communities to the south and southeast of Lake Tahoe’s shores are under mandatory evacuation as the massive Caldor Fire creeps northwest. (Getty)

Communities to the south and southeast of Lake Tahoe’s shores are under mandatory evacuation as the massive Caldor Fire creeps northwest. (Getty)

Communities to the south and southeast of Lake Tahoe’s shores are under mandatory evacuation orders as the massive Caldor Fire creeps northwest.

The fire has destroyed hundreds of homes and now threatens another 34,000, according to CNN.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection estimates the fire has burned 204,400 acres as of Wednesday morning and is 20 percent contained.

Strong winds and the mountainous and complex landscape have made it difficult for fire officials to predict the fire’s path.

Some figured the fire would slow as it reached higher altitudes where there is less vegetation, but that hasn’t happened.

The fire also found its way around a tall granite ridge that many in Lake Tahoe hoped would keep the fire at bay, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Lake Tahoe area is home to some of the priciest real estate in the region. California Senator Dianne Feinstein listed her five-acre spread there earlier this year with a $41 million asking price and there are at least nine other properties on the market with eight-figure asking prices.

Cal Fire chief Tom Porter said that the Caldor fire and the Dixie fire in northern California were the first in the state’s history to burn from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other.

The Dixie Fire has burned for a month and a half in an area north of Sacramento. The fire has burned more than 844,000 acres —making it the state’s second-largest fire ever by acreage burned — and is 52 percent contained.

[CNN] [LAT] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Lake TahoeWildfires

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Caldor Fire strengthens with high temps and low humidity; prompts more evacuations
    Caldor Fire prompts more evacuations amid high temps, low humidity
    Caldor Fire prompts more evacuations amid high temps, low humidity
    A street where every house had burned down after the 2018 fire in Paradise (Getty)
    California town buys land to create fire break
    California town buys land to create fire break
    Aftermath of the fire in Greenville, California (Getty)
    Dixie fire has burned more than 1,000 structures — over half were homes
    Dixie fire has burned more than 1,000 structures — over half were homes
    The destroyed Greenville Library (Getty)
    Dixie fire is state’s 3rd largest ever and threatens 14K structures
    Dixie fire is state’s 3rd largest ever and threatens 14K structures
    California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her Lake Tahoe compound (Getty, Redfin)
    California senator relists Lake Tahoe compound for $41M
    California senator relists Lake Tahoe compound for $41M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.