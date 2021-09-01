A Brooklyn mansion as ostentatious as it is large has sold for $7.2 million — or 28 percent less than it did three years ago.

The sale of the 14,000-square-foot home at 2458 National Drive in Mill Basin closed this month, according to one of the brokers involved.

Talk of the Town Realty’s Arlene Peldman and Leon Zemshman represented the unnamed buyer. Bergen Basin Realty represented the seller.

The previous sale, for $10 million in 2018, came after five years on the market. The buyer was an LLC controlled by Ryan Freedman of Corigin Ventures. But his use for the property was short-lived: It hit the market again last year.

The three-story waterfront home, which has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a 1,000-square-foot swimming pool, a bronze and glass staircase and a six-car garage, among other amenities, was asking $8.9 million when it went into contract in June.

Only the main residence was sold in the transaction, Peldman said. The guest house that would have pushed the total property size above 20,000 square feet is still up for grabs.

The property has a complicated history. John Rosatti, the allegedly mob-connected Plaza Auto Mall magnate, originally built and owned the house, but became involved in litigation with the state for excavating tidal wetlands to extend the property.

The house is not exactly charming, and even the boldest listing agent would not call its interior classic, except when comparing it to 1980s Las Vegas casino suites. But in some parts of the world, southern Brooklyn being one of them, many folks would consider it impressive.

Whoever photographed 2458 National Drive for Google dared not get close enough for a shot of anything but the front gate, which is actually at the side of the house and behind it. The facade faces the water, in the other direction.

Rosatti, a Brooklyn native and yacht enthusiast who has relocated to Florida, sold the home — the front of which could pass for a fortress in a Star Wars flick — to Russian heiress Galina Anissimova for about $3 million.

In 2013 it was listed for $30 million, but of course no one would pay that and its price was chopped several times before Freedman scooped it up for two-thirds less. Even that proved to be too much, judging by its latest sale price.