Open Menu

Walmart begins offering grocery delivery to three boroughs

Retail giant is still without a store in New York City

New York /
Sep.September 01, 2021 01:08 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Walmart’s groceries became available to parts of Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx on Tuesday night (iStock, Walmart)

Walmart’s groceries became available to parts of Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx on Tuesday night (iStock, Walmart)

Third time’s a charm? That’s what Walmart is hoping as it tries another delivery service in New York City, though its latest one is not citywide.

Walmart’s groceries became available to parts of Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx on Tuesday night, with Instacart providing the deliveries, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Instacart gig shoppers will be tasked with picking up the Walmart groceries and driving them to homes in the three boroughs. Almost 90 percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart, but the retail giant doesn’t have any stores in New York City, largely because of union and political opposition.

Read more

Walmart and Instacart are competitors at times, but they have partnered on deliveries in the past. Last year, the companies worked to deliver groceries in some California cities and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Walmart also works with other delivery services, such as Roadie and DoorDash. Instacart has plans to build its own fulfilment centers near supermarkets to increase efficiency.

On its website, Walmart does offer shipping across the nation. The company has made two previous attempts at same-day delivery in New York City, however, with unspectacular results.

Through Jet.com, Walmart offered same-day grocery delivery, but the service was discontinued in 2019. JetBlack was an attempt at fast deliveries in Manhattan, this time targeted at high-end shoppers, but it was terminated last year.

Walmart continues to circle New York, looking to gain ground in one of its few lagging markets. A supercenter in Yaphank, Walmart’s third on Long Island, is set to open in November.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateInstacartwalmart

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Cove Property Group's Kevin Hoo and 441 Ninth Avenue (Cove Property Group)
    Developer seeks $1B+ for West Side tower Hudson Commons
    Developer seeks $1B+ for West Side tower Hudson Commons
    975 Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn and Hudson Companies president David Kramer (Google Maps, Hudson Companies)
    Hudson Companies buys 975 Nostrand Ave project site for $41M
    Hudson Companies buys 975 Nostrand Ave project site for $41M
    SmartRent founder and CEO Lucas Haldeman (SmartRent, iStock)
    SmartRent looks to expand internationally after public debut
    SmartRent looks to expand internationally after public debut
    Gov. Phil Murphy (Getty, iStock)
    Garden State seeks to go green, enables C-PACE
    Garden State seeks to go green, enables C-PACE
    TRD's Kathryn Brenzel
    Come for the deals, stay for the dirt
    Come for the deals, stay for the dirt
    Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty)
    Hochul convenes lawmakers, but eviction moratorium will expire
    Hochul convenes lawmakers, but eviction moratorium will expire
    Sam Zell of Equity Commonwealth and Michael Landy of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (Getty, ACRE)
    No deal! Monmouth shareholders reject Equity Commonwealth
    No deal! Monmouth shareholders reject Equity Commonwealth
    50-58 East 3rd Street and Gaia Real Estate CEO Danny Fishman (LinkedIn)
    Gaia gets back in the game with $50M East Village acquisition
    Gaia gets back in the game with $50M East Village acquisition
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.