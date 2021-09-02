Fewer than 1 in 4 Long Islanders behind on rent has applied for relief

Fewer than one in four Long Islanders behind on rent has applied to the state for federally funded rent relief, according to Newsday.

State and municipal data shows that Long Island residents have submitted 6,650 applications for rent relief out of an estimated 28,000 in arrears.

The state-administered assistance program will cover up to one year of back rent and utilities as well as up to three months of future rent.

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled the federal eviction moratorium was unconstitutional, allowing landlords to move eviction proceedings forward once again.

The court also struck down a key element of New York’s moratorium that expired Aug. 31, prompting the state legislature to pass a new moratorium this week that expires in mid-January.

To comply with the Supreme Court ruling, the new moratorium allows landlords to challenge a tenant’s hardship declaration. Previously, any tenant claiming a pandemic-related hardship was protected from eviction. [Newsday] — Dennis Lynch