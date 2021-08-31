Open Menu

Hamptons adds whites and Latinos, loses Black residents

East End only part of Long Island with significant white population growth

Sep.September 02, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
The Hamptons differ from the rest of Long Island in a variety of ways, and census data recently revealed another.

The East End was the only part of Long Island to see significant white population growth since the 2010 census, Newsday reported. In part that was because towns with expensive real estate, such as Bridgehampton and Sagaponack, saw the biggest total growth, according to Newsday.

East End areas where Black residents previously lived have seen an influx of Latinos. Southampton Town was a microcosm of the larger population shift, gaining 4,948 white residents and 5,883 Hispanic residents while losing 483 Black residents.

Southampton Village saw similar changes, adding 1,031 white residents and 289 Hispanics, but losing 61 Black residents. Flanders gained over 600 people, but lost 176 Black residents.

Even more than in the rest of the country, real estate prices have surged in the Hamptons, leading to some residents being priced out and others to cash out. The pandemic and work-from-home policies also motivated a fair number of white people to move to the East End — including the North Fork — full-time.

The surge in the white population out east stands in stark contrast to the growing diversity on Long Island as a whole. Minorities constitute 40.2 percent of the peninsula’s population of roughly 2.8 million, up almost 9 percentage points from the previous census. Over that time, the white population dropped by almost 200,000 people.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




