Open Menu

Judge pauses Grand Prospect Hall demolition

Local activists have until Sept. 16 to convince city to landmark building

New York /
Sep.September 02, 2021 02:17 PM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Grand Prospect Hall at 263 Prospect Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps)

Grand Prospect Hall at 263 Prospect Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps)

Local activists hoping to save the Grand Prospect Hall from demolition scored a small win in their battle against time.

On Wednesday, a Kings County Supreme Court judge granted a temporary stay preventing local developer Angelo Rigas from demolishing the beloved Park Slope banquet hall until at least Sept. 16th. In the meantime, the activists hope to convince the Landmarks Preservation Commission to landmark the ballroom, which would complicate, though not rule out, Rigas’ plans.

“The order and stipulation of yesterday gave us at least a couple weeks — 16 days or so — to really push with the landmark board and see where we get with that. I’m hopeful that we can do all we can to save at least the façade of Grand Prospect Hall,” said Jessica Breuer, the activists’ attorney.

Patch first reported the order.

Rigas purchased the Brooklyn ballroom — which dates to 1892 — and 11 nearby properties in July for $30 million. Soon after, he filed plans to tear down the building, which has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1999.

The initial complaint was filed by four local activists including Solya Spiegler, whose Change.org petition to landmark the building has gathered nearly 10,000 signatures.

Read more

Spiegler and Toby Pannone, the petition’s co-author, filed a request for evaluation with the LPC, but the Department of Buildings doesn’t factor such requests into its deliberations. It will only weigh a pending LPC decision if the preservation agency officially calendars the building for consideration.

Rigas, whose attorney didn’t respond to request for comment, has already gutted much of the interior and erected sidewalk sheds outside.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklynDevelopmentReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Department stores are dying across the country, but the buildings that house them are staying alive through unique means. (iStock)
    Where department stores go when they die
    Where department stores go when they die
    The number of townhouses for sale in Brooklyn is down 42 percent from a year ago. (iStock)
    Inventory plunges, prices soar in Brooklyn’s townhouse market
    Inventory plunges, prices soar in Brooklyn’s townhouse market
    From left: Ranee Bartolacci, Nir Meir, the Sunset Islands mansion and Mathieu Massa  (Getty, Google Maps, Mr. Hospitality)
    Trouble in paradise? Wife of former HFZ exec sued over alleged modifications to waterfront Miami Beach rental home
    Trouble in paradise? Wife of former HFZ exec sued over alleged modifications to waterfront Miami Beach rental home
    975 Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn and Hudson Companies president David Kramer (Google Maps, Hudson Companies)
    Hudson Companies buys 975 Nostrand Ave project site for $41M
    Hudson Companies buys 975 Nostrand Ave project site for $41M
    2458 National Drive in Brooklyn (Realtor)
    Mobster-style mansion in Brooklyn fetches $7.2M
    Mobster-style mansion in Brooklyn fetches $7.2M
    18 India Street and Greenpoint Landlease Global CEO Tony Lombardo (Google Maps, Lendlease)
    Lendlease files plans for 14-story mixed-use building in Greenpoint
    Lendlease files plans for 14-story mixed-use building in Greenpoint
    The Grand Prospect Hall at 263 Prospect Avenue with former Mayor Robert Wagner (Getty, Jim.henderson/Wikimedia, NYPAP/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    How (not) to save a beloved building
    How (not) to save a beloved building
    293 E Main St, Patchogue, NY (Google Maps)
    Rechler Equity project would be first in rezoned Patchogue
    Rechler Equity project would be first in rezoned Patchogue
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.