Open Menu

Legislature passes new eviction moratorium

Aims to shield renters through beginning of 2022

New York /
Sep.September 02, 2021 11:36 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh (Getty)

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh (Getty)

UPDATED Sept. 2, 2021, 12:16 p.m.: As anticipated, the state legislature passed an extension on the state’s eviction moratorium Wednesday night, a day after New York’s ban expired and a week after the Supreme Court blocked the federal moratorium.

The new moratorium will carry state renters all the way Jan. 15. The state Senate approved it 38-19 and the Assembly passed it 80-60, according to Newsday. Legislators bypassed the three-day transparency period that is standard for bills, and Gov. Kathy Hochul signed it into law Thursday morning.

Read more

The bill also extended the eviction ban for commercial tenants and earmarked state money to supplement the federal rent relief that New York is slowly distributing. The bill allows landlords to challenge hardship declarations from tenants and start eviction proceedings for tenants who substantially damage a property.

Whether those changes are enough to pass legal muster remains to be seen. The Supreme Court declared a portion of the last state moratorium unconstitutional because the measure allowed tenants to self-declare hardship. Landlord lawyers believe the workaround won’t cut it with Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the rest of the high court’s conservative majority.

Meanwhile, tenants and landlords alike continue to wait for rent relief, which New York is still struggling to disburse. As of Aug. 31, barely more than $300 million in direct payments had been made to more than 23,000 landlords.

Hours before the previous moratorium expired Tuesday night, Hochul had called for an extraordinary session so lawmakers could vote on a new one. Republicans and landlords largely opposed the moratorium extension, saying it was unnecessary or went too long.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Eviction moratoriumEvictionsKathy Hochulny rental marketPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    Hamptons adds whites and Latinos, loses Black residents
    Hamptons adds whites and Latinos, loses Black residents
    Gov. Kathy Hochul, Belkin Burden Goldman's Sherwin Belkin and RSA's president Joe Strasburg (Getty, Strasburg via Jeffersons Siegel)
    Here’s NY’s new eviction policy — and why it may be struck down
    Here’s NY’s new eviction policy — and why it may be struck down
    President Joe Biden (Getty)
    Biden to change rules to boost affordable housing
    Biden to change rules to boost affordable housing
    Gov. Phil Murphy (Getty, iStock)
    Garden State seeks to go green, enables C-PACE
    Garden State seeks to go green, enables C-PACE
    Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty)
    Hochul convenes lawmakers, but eviction moratorium will expire
    Hochul convenes lawmakers, but eviction moratorium will expire
    Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimate that 2.5 to 3.5 million American households are behind on their rent (Getty)
    Goldman: 750K households face eviction this year if rent relief isn’t sped up
    Goldman: 750K households face eviction this year if rent relief isn’t sped up
    From left: Housing Justice For All's Cea Weaver, Gov. Kathy Hochul and CHIP’s Jay Martin (Getty)
    Evictions reckoning: Landlord-tenant tension at breaking point
    Evictions reckoning: Landlord-tenant tension at breaking point
    Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Getty)
    House Dems pressure Hochul to extend NY eviction moratorium
    House Dems pressure Hochul to extend NY eviction moratorium
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.