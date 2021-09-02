Open Menu

Manhattan triplex fetches $60M in biggest co-op sale since 2015

Home near Central Park received $20 million more than asking price

New York /
Sep.September 02, 2021 09:32 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
2 East 88th Street and Jacqui Safra (Google Maps, Getty)

2 East 88th Street and Jacqui Safra (Google Maps, Getty)

Talk about mispricing. An Upper East Side triplex sold last week for $60 million, the most expensive Manhattan co-op sale since 2015 and a whopping $20 million more than the asking price, as five billionaires slugged it out for bragging rights to the 7,000-square-foot penthouse.

Jacqui Safra, a banking scion who has produced Woody Allen films, sold the home in a private, all-cash deal, according to Mansion Global. The buyer of the penthouse, at 2 East 88th Street, hasn’t been identified.

The 12-room unit spans the 14th, 15th and 16th floors and includes a two-level wraparound terrace, a staff wing, a gym and two floors for entertainment.

It was shown for just a single day back in May. A contract was signed within 24 hours. Nikki Field of Sotheby’s, who represented the seller, said she showed it to seven billionaires and received five offers.

Read more

Safra lived there for 30 years with his significant other, producer Jean Doumanian. The 81-year-old decided to sell because they weren’t often at the home. Safra told Field he hadn’t even been to the third floor in several years, according to the publication.

Actress Bette Midler sold her own triplex penthouse in the same Carnegie Hill neighborhood just a few months ago. Her initial asking price was $50 million and it ultimately sold for $45 million.

[Mansion Global] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Carnegie Hillco-opsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    Brooklyn home contract signings up 142% from pre-pandemic level
    Brooklyn home contract signings up 142% from pre-pandemic level
    The number of townhouses for sale in Brooklyn is down 42 percent from a year ago. (iStock)
    Inventory plunges, prices soar in Brooklyn’s townhouse market
    Inventory plunges, prices soar in Brooklyn’s townhouse market
    U.S. construction spending is on the rise -- for now
    U.S. construction spending is on the rise — for now
    U.S. construction spending is on the rise — for now
    An unlicensed mortgage broker diverted millions intended to pay off mortgages into his personal bank accounts by providing lenders with false wire information, the DOJ said. (iStock)
    Commack man pleads guilty to $4.7M mortgage fraud
    Commack man pleads guilty to $4.7M mortgage fraud
    President Joe Biden (Getty)
    Biden to change rules to boost affordable housing
    Biden to change rules to boost affordable housing
    HomeServices’ Candace Adams and HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties' Steven Domber (BHHS)
    Berkshire’s HomeServices acquires its Hudson Valley franchise
    Berkshire’s HomeServices acquires its Hudson Valley franchise
    2458 National Drive in Brooklyn (Realtor)
    Mobster-style mansion in Brooklyn fetches $7.2M
    Mobster-style mansion in Brooklyn fetches $7.2M
    Fortis CEO Jonathan Landau and a rendering of Olympia Dumbo at 30 Front Street (Hill West Architects, Fortis Property Group)
    Fortis’ Dumbo condos are priciest homes in Brooklyn
    Fortis’ Dumbo condos are priciest homes in Brooklyn
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.