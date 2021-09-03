Eight of the 10 largest new project filings in July were multifamily developments, totaling 2,470 units, according to Department of Buildings records.

The 10 filings included four in Manhattan, three in Queens, two in Brooklyn and one in the Bronx. Manhattan’s were all for multifamily developments. Brooklyn and Queens each had one filing for a storage construction project.

Here’s the full list, ranked by square footage:

1. 259 Clinton Street, Manhattan

Starrett Corp. has revived a plan to build a 62-story residential tower on a lot that fronts Clinton and South streets in the Two Bridges neighborhood. The controversial project has been discussed on and off since 2016. Under the latest, $180 million plan, the 656,000-square-foot building would stand 710 feet tall and boast 1,021 units. The submission follows the New York Court of Appeals’ rejection of cases from two community groups fighting development in the Lower Manhattan neighborhood, including projects by JDS Development at 247 Cherry Street and by L+M Development and CIM Group at 260 South Street. Perkins Eastman is the architect of record for the Starrett Corp project.

2. 202 Tillary Street, Brooklyn

Joy Construction wants to build a 33-story, 465-unit residential tower in Downtown Brooklyn. In 2018, in partnership with Maddd Equities, Joy paid $30 million for the site, which houses a 115,000-square-foot self-storage facility. The developers then acquired about 90,000 square feet of air rights from Ingersoll Houses at 120 Navy Walk from the Housing Authority for $25 million. Their proposed 437,000-square-foot project is expected to cost $132 million, according to the application filed with the city. Under mandatory inclusionary housing, 25 percent of its units will be permanently affordable. Aufgang is the architect of record.

3. 23-02 42nd Road, Queens

Werwaiss Properties aims to build a 37-story mixed-use tower on a one-acre lot in Long Island City. The family-owned firm plans a 230,000-square-foot building featuring 240 apartments. Werwaiss has owned the 1-acre lot since 1974. The building is expected to be 386 feet tall and include 91 parking spaces. Fogarty Finger is the architect of record.

4. 278 Eighth Avenue, Manhattan

An entity associated with JJ Operating’s William Jemal plans to build a 14-story, 190-unit building on a half-acre between West 23rd and West 24th streets in Chelsea. The application describes the project only as “affordable housing.” Target has reportedly pre-leased a 28,000-square-foot retail space in the base of the building. In 2017, Jamal acquired the property for $107.25 million. JJ Operating, along with its partner Alchemy-ABR, secured $183 million in financing from PacWest and Square Mile Capital Management for the project. Fx Fowle Architects is the architect of record.

5. 64 20th Street, Brooklyn

Bridge Development Partners filed an application to build a 216,000-square-foot storage facility along with an accessory parking garage for 226 cars on a four-acre lot in Greenwood Heights. In 2019, DH Property Holdings’ Dov Hertz purchased the site for $40.8 million from Mark Karasick of 601W Companies. The application filed with the city describes the proposed building as a five-story office building, but also says it will be a storage facility. Bridge and DH Property, along with Banner Oak Capital Partners — the investment adviser for the Texas teachers’ pension fund — have formed a joint venture to build a four-story, 1.3 million-square-foot distribution center in the area. Ware Malcomb is the architect of record.

6. 250 East 83rd Street, Manhattan

Hersel Torkian’s Torkian Group plans to construct a 23-story mixed-use building on a quarter-acre lot near the corner of Second Avenue on the Upper East Side. The 171,000-square-foot building would feature 106 residential units and about 6,500 square feet of commercial space. According to the application, the structure is to offer affordable housing. No other details were available. Slce is the architect of record.

7. 55-90 48th Street, Queens

Fedex Ground plans to construct a two-story, 159,000-square-foot storage facility with a 321-car parking garage on 11.5 acres in Maspeth. About four years ago, the delivery company filed plans to build a 121,120-square-foot building on the site. The property had been owned by Akron, Ohio-based Roadway Package System, which was acquired by FedEx. BL Companies is the architect of record.

8. 504 West 49th Street, Manhattan

Douglaston Development plans to construct an eight-story, 158-unit residential building on a one-acre lot between West 48th and West 49th streets in Hell’s Kitchen. The property has been owned by the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development since the agency acquired it for $8.3 million 1994. The 140,000-square-foot building is to include about 6,000 square feet of community facility. Sital Patel is the architect of record.

9. 13-12 Beach Channel Drive, Queens

Deergrow Developers filed an application to build an eight-story, mixed-use building with apartments on a 0.74-acre lot in Far Rockaway. The proposed 132,000-square-foot structure is to have 72,000 square feet of community facility and 147 residential units. The application describes the project only as affordable housing. Urban Architectural Initiatives is the architect of record.

10. 739 East Gun Hill Road, Bronx

Louis Lebovitz plans to construct an eight-story, 143-unit residential building with a 77-car parking garage on 0.6 acres in Norwood. The property has been owned by East End Funeral Home at 725 East Gun Hill Road since 1970 and has been used as an outdoor surface parking lot. Jeffrey Kamen Architect is the architect of record.