It’s been a good year for virtual brokerage eXp Realty, and one of its parent company’s top executives is cashing in.

Randall Miles, vice chair of eXp World Holdings, and his wife Karen picked up a condo at 520 West 28th Street for $12 million, or $3,000 per square foot, property records show.

Miles went into contract on the West Chelsea property in April, according to property records. The 4,023-square-foot home overlooking the High Line was last asking $16 million, according to StreetEasy.

The seller, referred to in filings as 28th Highline Associates LLC, was represented by Corcoran’s Julie Pham. Compass’ Phillip Salem repped the buyer.

The home was designed by the late-renowned architect Zaha Hadid. It has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a 1,361-square-foot setback terrace with views of the Empire State Building.

eXp Realty has reported record performance in back-to-back quarters, with revenue surpassing $1 billion in the second quarter of 2021, driving shares in eXp World Holdings up more than 60 percent since the start of the year. The company also declared its first cash dividend, which shareholders began receiving earlier this week.