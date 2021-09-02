Open Menu

Schenectady project aims to prove Opportunity Zones can work

Hudson Partners Development secures funding for 4-building, 88-unit workforce housing complex

Tri-State /
Sep.September 03, 2021 07:00 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Seth Meltzer, principal of Hudson Partners Development and a rendering of Reserve at Towpath Trail

Seth Meltzer, principal of Hudson Partners Development and a rendering of Reserve at Towpath Trail

The Opportunity Zone program has yet to live up to its hype.

Designed to incentivize investment in low-income areas, the federal initiative has instead become the scorn of critics who see it as little more than a tax break for the rich.

One project in Schenectady, New York, seeks to change that narrative. Hudson Partners Development is constructing a four-building, 88-unit apartment complex that will offer workforce housing. The local developer said it has secured a $4.5 million investment from Enterprise Community Partners, a non-profit that focuses on affordable housing.

The development group, a partnership between Hudson Partners and the Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority, also secured $9.4 million in construction financing from Community Preservation Corporation, a nonprofit which finances affordable multifamily developments and sold the vacant land to Hudson Partners in 2016.

Over half of the project, known as Reserve at Towpath Trail, will be affordable for renters who earn less than 80 percent of the median area income. Construction is expected to be completed by next year.

“Reserve at Towpath Trail also underscores the positive social impact that Opportunity Zones can deliver when harnessed by, and paired with, committed impact investors,” said Seth Meltzer, principal of Hudson Partners Development in a statement.

Read more

The development will be the first project to use investor Enterprise Community Partners’ Opportunity Zone Fund Evaluation Framework, which can be used to track an Opportunity Zone investment’s impact.

The Opportunity Zone program, pushed forward under former President Trump’s tax reform bill in 2017, allows developers and investors to achieve a significant tax break if they invest in one of 8,700 designated zones across the country. The largest tax breaks come if the investment is held for at least 10 years.

It does not mandate any reporting or impact guidelines to assess whether these investments are truly uplifting low-income communities. This lack of reporting standards is among the program’s top criticisms. As a result, some nonprofits and companies have rolled out their own tools to measure investment impact. In early 2020, Warren Buffett’s son Howard Buffett helped create software that tracks an Opportunity Zone project’s location, development type, census tract and investment size, then tabulates the data into one number.

President Biden pushed for more disclosure of Opportunity Zones investments, while on the campaign trail. The administration has yet to decide on how to overhaul the program, according to the New York Times.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateOpportunity Zones

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Census tract 135 and Stellar Management's Larry Gluck (Credit: Getty Images and Stellar Management)
    How a small stretch of land on the Far West Side became an Opportunity Zone
    How a small stretch of land on the Far West Side became an Opportunity Zone
    CrowdStreet CEO Tore Steen and vice president Darren Powderly (Credit: CrowdStreet and iStock)
    Crowdfunding platform launches $20M Opportunity Zone fund
    Crowdfunding platform launches $20M Opportunity Zone fund
    From left: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York State senator James Sanders Jr., and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (Credit: Getty Images, iStock, and NY Senate)
    “This program will either be a boom or a bust:” State senator has plans to redesign Opportunity Zones
    “This program will either be a boom or a bust:” State senator has plans to redesign Opportunity Zones
    303 Main Street (Hempstead), 130 Hempstead Avenue (West Hempstead),and Castle Lanterra CEO Elie Rieder (Google Maps, Castle Lanterra)
    Castle Lanterra buys Long Island apartment complexes for $138M
    Castle Lanterra buys Long Island apartment complexes for $138M
    Clockwise from top left: 305 East 75th Street, 309 East 91st Street, 327 East 75th Street and 418 East 77th Street (Google Maps)
    Vacant, rent-stabilized UES portfolio fetches $61M, offers substantial upside
    Vacant, rent-stabilized UES portfolio fetches $61M, offers substantial upside
    Brooklyn is benefiting from Manhattan’s losses during the pandemic with real estate prices on the rise. (iStock)
    Brooklyn real estate poised to gain from pandemic
    Brooklyn real estate poised to gain from pandemic
    Department stores are dying across the country, but the buildings that house them are staying alive through unique means. (iStock)
    Where department stores go when they die
    Where department stores go when they die
    U.S. construction spending is on the rise -- for now
    U.S. construction spending is on the rise — for now
    U.S. construction spending is on the rise — for now
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.