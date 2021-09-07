Open Menu

Blackstone marketing Cosmopolitan Las Vegas for $5B

Apollo Global Management, MGM Resorts Int’l reportedly considering offers for 110K sf resort casino

National /
Sep.September 07, 2021 12:35 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Google Maps, Getty)

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Google Maps, Getty)

Blackstone is once again seeking a high roller to purchase the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, this time soliciting offers in excess of $5 billion for the 11 year-old resort casino.

One potential suitor exploring an offer is Apollo Global Management, according to Bloomberg. MGM Resorts International is also reportedly looking to swoop in as a potential property manager.

The Cosmopolitan struggled out of the gate after Deutsche Bank AG built the property, which opened in 2010, for $3.9 billion. Blackstone bought the property in 2014 for $1.7 billion.

Its luck turned around under Blackstone, which two years ago attempted to sell the 110,000-square-foot casino for $4 billion, more than double what it paid for it in 2014.

Blackstone has invested $500 million in renovations, including converting the top four floors into 21 suites, as well as building 18 additional bars and restaurants. Prior to the pandemic, its average daily room rate of $330 was the highest on the Las Vegas strip.

Casino properties are being sold for big bucks across Las Vegas as REITs look to split costs while casino operators aim to retain management duties while shedding ownership in favor of international markets.

Last month, Vici Properties acquired MGM Growth Properties in a $17.2 billion deal. The acquisition expanded Vici Properties’ portfolio with another 15 entertainment resorts, with MGM Growth’s holdings including the Excalibur, Luxor and Mirage casinos.

Earlier in the year, Bally’s agreed to buy the operations of the Tropicana Hotel & Casino for $150 million, with the REIT Gaming & Leisure retaining property ownership and continuing to collect rent.

Read more

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Blackstone GroupCommercial Real EstateLas Vegas

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Life sciences firm moves HQ from Dumbo to 48K sf in LIC
    Life sciences firm moves HQ from Dumbo to 48K sf in LIC
    Life sciences firm moves HQ from Dumbo to 48K sf in LIC
    Jetty co-founder and CEO Mike Rudoy (iStock, Jetty)
    Rental insurance startup looks to solve late-rent problem
    Rental insurance startup looks to solve late-rent problem
    Student housing survives pandemic and investment returns
    Student housing survives pandemic and investment returns
    Student housing survives pandemic and investment returns
    Clockwise from top left: CREXi's CFO Tim Laehy, CEO Michael DeGiorgio, and CLO Kris Cheh Beck (CREXi)
    CREXi lays groundwork for public offering with CFO hire
    CREXi lays groundwork for public offering with CFO hire
    Bill Gate and the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills (Getty)
    Bill Gates’ Cascade taking over Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts
    Bill Gates’ Cascade taking over Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts
    Silverstein Properties chairman Larry Silverstein, Foster + Partners founder Norman Foster with Foster + Partners' rendering of 2 WTC (Getty, Foster + Partners)
    With new architect, Silverstein to get 2 WTC started
    With new architect, Silverstein to get 2 WTC started
    Ronald Goerler Sr. and Jamesport Vineyards at 1216 Main Road in Jamesport Long Island (Jamesport Wines)
    Jamesport Vineyards founder Ronald Goerler Sr. dies
    Jamesport Vineyards founder Ronald Goerler Sr. dies
    Darcy Stacom, CBRE’s head of NYC capital markets (Getty)
    Darcy Stacom’s staffers say CBRE ace threw things at them
    Darcy Stacom’s staffers say CBRE ace threw things at them
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.