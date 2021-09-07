Brooklyn luxury contracts plummeted in the first week of September, following an active August that saw 25 to 26 contracts signed each week.

Only 14 contracts asking $2 million or more were signed in the borough from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, according to Compass’s weekly report.

The properties changing hands included six townhouses, six condominiums and two co-ops. The asking prices of those contracts totaled $37.2 million, with a median asking price of $2.5 million.

Topping the list was a townhouse at 153 76th Street in Bay Ridge. The 3,800-square-foot five bedroom, three bathroom home was asking $3.9 million, or $1,020 per square foot. It features a hardwood terrace and outdoor kitchen.

Up next was a condo at Front & York, a 1.1-million-square-foot mixed-use development at 85 Jay Street in Dumbo. The condo was last asking $3.7 million, or $1,994 per square foot. The 1,831-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,061 square feet of outdoor space, including a rooftop deck with a gas grill.

The homes spent an average of 153 days on the market and received an average discount of 1 percent. The average price per square foot was $1,389.