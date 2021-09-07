Open Menu

Brooklyn luxury contracts off to slow start in September

14 deals were signed for homes asking $2M or more last week, down from the previous week’s 26

New York /
Sep.September 07, 2021 04:15 PM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
153 76 Street and 85 Jay Street in Brooklyn (Google Maps, Winick)

153 76 Street and 85 Jay Street in Brooklyn (Google Maps, Winick)

Brooklyn luxury contracts plummeted in the first week of September, following an active August that saw 25 to 26 contracts signed each week.

Only 14 contracts asking $2 million or more were signed in the borough from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, according to Compass’s weekly report.

The properties changing hands included six townhouses, six condominiums and two co-ops. The asking prices of those contracts totaled $37.2 million, with a median asking price of $2.5 million.

Topping the list was a townhouse at 153 76th Street in Bay Ridge. The 3,800-square-foot five bedroom, three bathroom home was asking $3.9 million, or $1,020 per square foot. It features a hardwood terrace and outdoor kitchen.

Up next was a condo at Front & York, a 1.1-million-square-foot mixed-use development at 85 Jay Street in Dumbo. The condo was last asking $3.7 million, or $1,994 per square foot. The 1,831-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,061 square feet of outdoor space, including a rooftop deck with a gas grill.

The homes spent an average of 153 days on the market and received an average discount of 1 percent. The average price per square foot was $1,389.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklyncompassLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Richard Steinberg (Courtesy of Compass)
    Richard Steinberg jumps from Douglas Elliman to Compass
    Richard Steinberg jumps from Douglas Elliman to Compass
    (1103 NYC/Flickr/Wikimedia)
    Escape the rental wars and purchase one of these prime Murray Hill listings
    Escape the rental wars and purchase one of these prime Murray Hill listings
    A flooded basement apartment in Queens (Getty)
    NYPD probing flooding deaths in basement apartments
    NYPD probing flooding deaths in basement apartments
    Home flips are at their lowest since 2003 while big money is pouring in from investors looking for fixer-uppers. (iStock)
    Investors gobble up fixer-uppers despite scarce inventory
    Investors gobble up fixer-uppers despite scarce inventory
    Jared Kushner with 100 Pierrepont Street (left) and 38 Monroe Place (Getty, StreetEasy, Leslie Garfield)
    Kushner bet on luxury spec homes ends in disappointment
    Kushner bet on luxury spec homes ends in disappointment
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.