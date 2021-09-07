Open Menu

Condo linked to China’s missing magnate sells at 432 Park Avenue

Unit 80A sold for $19.1 million while lawsuit against other unit is unresolved

New York /
Sep.September 07, 2021 01:33 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Whitney Duan and 432 Park Ave (432 Park)

Whitney Duan and 432 Park Ave (432 Park)

The Park Avenue apartment linked to Whitney Duan, the Chinese magnate who was detained by Beijing in 2017, sold for $19.1 million, property records showed.

The company used to purchase the 432 Park Avenue unit, Jardin 432 LLC, veiled the identity of the buyer, who paid about the same as Duan’s associates paid in 2016, close to the last peak of New York’s luxury condo market.

No financing documents, such as a mortgage loan secured by the property, have been filed for the 2,600 square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit. That suggests the apartment changed hands in all-cash purchases or that loans were secured by equity in the company buying the unit, commonly known as a mezzanine loan.

Sales documents list the address of the seller, 432 Park 80A LLC, as a modest condominium unit in Dyker Heights that was bought for $450,000 in 2007. Because LLCs have few public reporting requirements, they can effectively shield a buyer’s identity from the public.

Duan’s ex-husband, Desmond Shum, published a book this week on the circumstances of her disappearance, saying she was caught up in the highest level of Chinese politics. He said in an interview with National Public Radio that she called him on the eve of publication, seeking to block the book’s release.

As The Real Deal previously reported, property records show that Duan transferred at least partial ownership of units 80A and 72A to offshore entities. A lawsuit brought by Maverick Real Estate partners against the company which owns unit 72A hasn’t been resolved.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    432 park avenueBillionaires RowchinaNYC Luxury Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    153 76 Street and 85 Jay Street in Brooklyn (Google Maps, Winick)
    Brooklyn luxury contracts off to slow start in September
    Brooklyn luxury contracts off to slow start in September
    Home prices in cities across Asia-Pacific shot up in the past year
    Home prices in cities across Asia-Pacific shot up in the past year
    Home prices in cities across Asia-Pacific shot up in the past year
    2 Monitor Street (Compass)
    A home built using shipping containers tops Brooklyn contracts
    A home built using shipping containers tops Brooklyn contracts
    Evergrande Group CEO Hui Ka Yan (Getty)
    Property wing of world’s most indebted developer posts rare earnings loss
    Property wing of world’s most indebted developer posts rare earnings loss
    126 East 57th Street and Rotem Rosen of MRR Capital (Google Maps)
    Rotem Rosen plans 28-story Billionaires’ Row condo building
    Rotem Rosen plans 28-story Billionaires’ Row condo building
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.