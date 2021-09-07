Veteran commercial real estate broker Geoffrey Newman, who was among the winners of the Real Estate Board of New York’s Most Ingenious Deal of Year contest, has left Newmark to rejoin Savills.

Newman, a Savills broker from 2001 to 2008, is returning after nine years at Newmark, Savills said. He was a key member of Newmark’s tenant representation group and was responsible for transactions totaling more than 2 million square feet with a combined value of $1.3 billion, according to Savills.

In 2018, Newman took home the third prize Edward S. Gordon Memorial Award for his assemblage work behind Bruce Eichner’s Madison Square Park Tower, a new luxury condo building at 45 East 22nd Street in the Flatiron District.

Newman’s experience includes advising nonprofits and religious organizations on leasing, ground-up development, air rights and construction management. He represented Fotografiska, a Swedish center for contemporary photography, which signed a 45,000-square-foot lease at RFR Realty’s 281 Park Avenue, marking its first North American outpost.