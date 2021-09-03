Open Menu

Shinnecock Nation ‘hookahs’ up with Phoenix firm on cannabis biz

TILT Holdings Inc. will jointly finance, develop, and operate the Little Beach Harvest facility with a tribe-owned firm

Sep.September 07, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
A rendering of Little Beach Harvest

A rendering of Little Beach Harvest, a dispensary and “wellness lounge” proposed for Southampton

The Shinnecock Indian Nation has secured $18 million in funding and a development partner for a cannabis facility project in Southampton, according to Dan’s Papers.

The tribe’s development firm, Conor Green, is working with Phoenix-based cannabis business consultant TILT Holdings. The partnership will finance, build and manage the nation’s planned facility, Little Beach Harvest.

The nation’s plans call for a two-story dispensary with a drive-through, a lounge, and a 60,000-square-foot cultivation and processing facility.

Its one of several development projects that the Shinnecock Indian Nation has in the works on tribal land, the largest of which are a 20-acre convention center complex and casino.

[Dan’s Papers] — Dennis Lynch

