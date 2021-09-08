Open Menu

i-Sales: Development sites trade in Manhattan

Grid Group and New Empire picked up parcels in Chelsea and Kips Bay

New York /
Sep.September 08, 2021 08:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
i-Sales: Development sites trade in Manhattan

142 West 42nd Street and 437 Second Avenue (Google Maps)

Development sites in Manhattan took top billing among investment properties that sold last week for between $10 million and $30 million. The priciest nosed past that threshold.

Grid Group and New Empire picked up sites in Chelsea and Kips Bay, respectively. Construction permits haven’t been filed for either one with the Department of Buildings.

Three middle-market investment sales took place in Manhattan, two in Queens and one in the Bronx. The six properties fetched a total of $93 million, higher than last week’s $83 million.

Here are details of sales recorded in the first week of September.

1. Yiannes Einhorn’s Grid Group bought a property with 61,500 square feet of development potential at 142 West 42nd Street in Chelsea for $31 million. The seller was Louise Weiss of Jadlamm Realty Corp. It includes a 16,400-square-foot parking garage.

2. Bentley Zhao’s New Empire Corp. picked up 45,000 square feet of development potential on the corner of Second Avenue and East 25th Street in Kips Bay for $14.8 million. The Speiser Organization sold the vacant 17,000-square-foot building that spans 429, 433 and 437 Second Avenue. JLL marketed the property.

3. Seko Mujevic acquired a 28-unit residential building at 11-07 Welling Court in Astoria for $14.5 million. The seller was Pirzada Properties through Pirzada Graffiti House LLC. The building spans 27,000 square feet.

Read more

4. Denali Management bought an 83-unit mixed-use building at 230 East 167th Street in Concourse, Bronx, for $13.5 million. The Morgan Group was the seller. The building spans 78,000 square feet and has 78 residential units.

5. Eliezer Steinmetz bought a 55,000-square-foot industrial building at 115-10 14th Road in College Point, Queens, for $12 million. The seller was Jag Specialty Foods through A. Angonoa, Inc. Steinmetz purchased the building through Col Point Center Owner LLC.

6. Andon Iksino’s Xinos Construction Corp. bought two residential buildings with a combined 64 apartments on 55th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen for $11.5 million. One building with 40 units spans 17,5000 square feet at 320 West 55th Street, while the other has 24 units across 10,000 square feet at 329 West 55th Street. The seller was Metro Management Development.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentInvestment SalesManhattan

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    LIC developer secures $56M construction loan for stalled mixed-use project
    LIC developer secures $56M construction loan for stalled project
    LIC developer secures $56M construction loan for stalled project
    HAP Investment Developers CEO Eran Polack with 2211 Third Avenue (HAP, StreetEasy)
    NYC tries to fix supermarket program’s fundamental flaw
    NYC tries to fix supermarket program’s fundamental flaw
    Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen and 625 Fulton Street in Brooklyn (MRC, Google Maps)
    Rabsky lands $450M loan for DoBro towers
    Rabsky lands $450M loan for DoBro towers
    Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and renderings of the unique home (Getty, City of Henderson)
    Of course Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is building this home
    Of course Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is building this home
    A rendering of River in Staten Island North with Madison Realty Capital co-founders Josh Zegen or Brian Shatz (FXCollaborative, Madison Realty Capital)
    Tallest project in Staten Island history OK’d by Planning Commission
    Tallest project in Staten Island history OK’d by Planning Commission
    259 Clinton Street (Rendering via Perkins Eastman/McNamara Salvia)
    10 biggest new project filings in NYC
    10 biggest new project filings in NYC
    Davis Companies CEO Jonathan Davis and 570 Fulton Street (Davis Companies, Google Maps)
    Davis Companies files plans for 45-story DoBro tower
    Davis Companies files plans for 45-story DoBro tower
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.