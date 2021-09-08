Open Menu

LIC developer secures $56M construction loan for stalled project

Despite the new funding, the developer will need to cure a stop-work order before further construction

New York /
Sep.September 08, 2021 06:10 PM
By Joe Lovinger | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
LIC developer secures $56M construction loan for stalled mixed-use project

John Werwaiss, a rendering of the building awning and zoning plans (CUNY.edu, NY.gov)

Werwaiss Properties is almost ready to forge ahead with a Long Island City mixed-use building after securing $55.6 million in construction loans from JPMorgan Chase. The 20-story structure will feature 157 units atop nearly 10,000 square feet of retail space, according to plans filed last year.

All told, the project will be roughly 118,000 square feet.

The site is wedged between three streets near Court Square Park on a plot of land shaped like Nevada. Werwaiss’ 224-foot building, called 8 Court Square, will front Thompson Avenue, a stone’s throw from the park. Just four blocks away, Werweiss has filed plans for a 37-story, mixed-use tower with nearly twice the square footage as the Court Square project.

The developer’s family purchased part of the lot in 1974, decades before Long Island City’s rezoning and renewal. Now, the project will have to compete with a forest of glamorous residential offerings nearby, including Tom Wu’s luxe 5 Court Square, which sits on an adjacent lot.

Read more

“The residential building will be positioned as a boutique alternative to the large glass towers prevalent throughout the neighborhood,” a project description on the developer’s website says. John A.W. Werwaiss, the son of the firm’s founder who leads new development and signed the loan documents, declined to comment.

One last hurdle remains before the project can head skyward. On Sept. 3, the city issued a full stop work order at the property, requiring an updated plan to discharge groundwater. Once that’s resolved, a year and a half after filing plans for the building, Werwaiss will have the firepower to make it a reality.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionDevelopmentlong island cityQueensReal Estate Loans

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Life sciences firm moves HQ from Dumbo to 48K sf in LIC
    Life sciences firm moves HQ from Dumbo to 48K sf in LIC
    Life sciences firm moves HQ from Dumbo to 48K sf in LIC
    i-Sales: Development sites trade in Manhattan
    i-Sales: Development sites trade in Manhattan
    i-Sales: Development sites trade in Manhattan
    HAP Investment Developers CEO Eran Polack with 2211 Third Avenue (HAP, StreetEasy)
    NYC tries to fix supermarket program’s fundamental flaw
    NYC tries to fix supermarket program’s fundamental flaw
    The Jacx at 28-07 Jackson Avenue and Tishman Speyer’s Rob Speyer (The Jacx, Tishman Speyer)
    What tenants pay at Tishman Speyer’s The Jacx in LIC
    What tenants pay at Tishman Speyer’s The Jacx in LIC
    Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen and 625 Fulton Street in Brooklyn (MRC, Google Maps)
    Rabsky lands $450M loan for DoBro towers
    Rabsky lands $450M loan for DoBro towers
    From left: TF Cornerstone president Fredrick Elghanayan with 595 Dean Street and Chetrit Group’s Joe Chetrit with 152-09 88th Avenue, Jamaica (TF Cornerstone, MOSO Studio, Getty, StreetEasy)
    TF Cornerstone’s $337M loan in Bklyn tops outer-boro list
    TF Cornerstone’s $337M loan in Bklyn tops outer-boro list
    Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and renderings of the unique home (Getty, City of Henderson)
    Of course Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is building this home
    Of course Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is building this home
    A rendering of River in Staten Island North with Madison Realty Capital co-founders Josh Zegen or Brian Shatz (FXCollaborative, Madison Realty Capital)
    Tallest project in Staten Island history OK’d by Planning Commission
    Tallest project in Staten Island history OK’d by Planning Commission
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.