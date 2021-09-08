Open Menu

Student housing survives pandemic and investment returns

Occupancy is rising, only lagging 2 to 3 percent behind 2019

National /
Sep.September 08, 2021 03:33 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Student housing survives pandemic and investment returns

(iStock)

The pandemic can’t keep student housing down. In fact, it may even be graduating to a new era as college students return to in-person classes across the country.

Property investors are spending billions of dollars on student housing while developing off-campus options for new and returning students. Developers are also adding perks to entice students, including gyms, video game rooms, fast Wi-Fi and swimming pools, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The volume of student housing deals surged from 2020, when some came before the pandemic. JLL reported $2.5 billion in deals in the first half of 2021, up from $1.7 billion the previous year. While that’s below the almost $3 billion spent in the first half of 2019, that may be only a matter of time.

Last month, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust announced a $784 million joint venture with Landmark Properties to acquire and recapitalize a 5,400-bed portfolio. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Management has engaged Scion Group in discussions on a $1 billion student housing venture that would be Brookfield’s first step into student housing.

Demand is rising along with investor spending. Occupancy rates are up around 3 to 4 percent from last year as colleges welcome back students and many enact vaccine mandates in a bid to ensure in-person classes. It’s still down 2 to 3 percent from 2019.

The market last year was buoyed by students who decided to live in housing near campus, even as remote classes became the norm during the school year. Investors are building on that momentum, investing near large schools with big enrollments.

Student housing was already hot before the pandemic: an average of over 40,000 beds was added annually between 2012 and 2019. The National Multifamily Housing Council says the market could expand by 700,000 beds in the next decade.

Read more

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BlackstoneCommercial Real Estatestudent housing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Life sciences firm moves HQ from Dumbo to 48K sf in LIC
    Life sciences firm moves HQ from Dumbo to 48K sf in LIC
    Life sciences firm moves HQ from Dumbo to 48K sf in LIC
    Jetty co-founder and CEO Mike Rudoy (iStock, Jetty)
    Rental insurance startup looks to solve late-rent problem
    Rental insurance startup looks to solve late-rent problem
    Clockwise from top left: CREXi's CFO Tim Laehy, CEO Michael DeGiorgio, and CLO Kris Cheh Beck (CREXi)
    CREXi lays groundwork for public offering with CFO hire
    CREXi lays groundwork for public offering with CFO hire
    Bill Gate and the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills (Getty)
    Bill Gates’ Cascade taking over Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts
    Bill Gates’ Cascade taking over Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts
    Silverstein Properties chairman Larry Silverstein, Foster + Partners founder Norman Foster with Foster + Partners' rendering of 2 WTC (Getty, Foster + Partners)
    With new architect, Silverstein to get 2 WTC started
    With new architect, Silverstein to get 2 WTC started
    Ronald Goerler Sr. and Jamesport Vineyards at 1216 Main Road in Jamesport Long Island (Jamesport Wines)
    Jamesport Vineyards founder Ronald Goerler Sr. dies
    Jamesport Vineyards founder Ronald Goerler Sr. dies
    Darcy Stacom, CBRE’s head of NYC capital markets (Getty)
    Darcy Stacom’s staffers say CBRE ace threw things at them
    Darcy Stacom’s staffers say CBRE ace threw things at them
    The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Google Maps, Getty)
    Blackstone marketing Cosmopolitan Las Vegas for $5B
    Blackstone marketing Cosmopolitan Las Vegas for $5B
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.